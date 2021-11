On November 11, the “Wall That Heals” opened to the public in Barfield Crescent Park. It is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D. C. Standing 7.5 feet tall and running 375 feet in length, it has traveled to nearly 700 communities in the United States since it was first presented on Veteran’s Day in 1996 by the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Fund. Its legacy is two-fold, providing veterans and their families with a sense of healing and educating the young about the war and the wall.

