AUSTIN, Texas — Part of the reimagining policing concept in Austin is to diversify the force so it looks more like the communities it serves. Yet, within the Austin Police Department (APD), Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) are just under 3%. But AAPIs are the fastest-growing minority group in Austin, representing nearly 9% of the capital city's population, according to the US Census Bureau.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO