ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

It’s frustrating for him – Gareth Bale ruled out as Wales host Belgium

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8OEa_0cy6v9iD00

Gareth Bale has been ruled out of Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium.

Bale won his 100th cap in the 5-1 victory over Belarus on Saturday after two months out with a hamstring injury but came off after 45 minutes.

Wales boss Robert Page had said that Real Madrid forward Bale would not start in Cardiff on Tuesday but may feature from the bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAts4_0cy6v9iD00
Gareth Bale, centre, won his 100th Wales cap against Belarus on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

But Bale has been omitted from the 23-man matchday squad that Wales have submitted to UEFA.

“He is going to be stiff,” Page said of Bale on Monday.

“He has not played for a couple of months and to throw him in was a big ask from a physical point of view.

“It’s frustrating for him. He made a tremendous effort to get fit for the (Belarus) game and he takes credit for that.”

Wales take on the world’s number one ranked side already guaranteed a World Cup play-off spot in March through their Nations League results.

A draw will secure a home semi-final tie as long as Turkey do not win by four goals in Montenegro.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gareth Bale could miss Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium

Gareth Bale will not start Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium on Tuesday – and could miss out altogether.Bale won his 100th cap in the 5-1 victory over Belarus on Saturday after two months out with a hamstring injury but came off after 45 minutes.The Wales captain trained on his own away from the main group on Monday.Wales will make a late decision on whether the Real Madrid forward and their record goalscorer makes the bench against the world’s top-ranked team.Manager Robert Page: “He was never going to start against Belgium. We knew that coming into camp. The plan was...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Bale
newschain

Six of the best – Gareth Bale’s stunning Wales strikes

Gareth Bale is poised to win his 100th Wales cap against Belarus on Saturday. Bale is Wales’ record goalscorer and has been his country’s talisman for over a decade. Here, the PA news agency picks out six of Bale’s best goals among his record 36 for Wales. Wales 2 Scotland...
WORLD
BBC

Gareth Bale: The real player and man by those who know him best

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Gareth Bale stands on the verge of joining a select club of Wales football internationals. He...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Matchday#Nations League
chatsports.com

Gareth Bale: How well do you know the milestones in Wales and Real Madrid forward's career?

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale looks set to win his 100th Wales cap this weekend after being named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium. The Real Madrid forward - who is his country's leading goalscorer - is set to become only the second Welsh men's team player to reach the century after long-time team-mate Chris Gunter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Gareth Bale: Wales captain says prospect of 100 caps is 'incredible'

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Captain Gareth Bale has described the prospect of winning his 100th cap for Wales as "incredible".
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
vavel.com

Spurs eyeing Gareth Bale return to North London

Just a few months after his season-long loan with Tottenham Hotspur ended and Gareth Bale returned to Real Madrid, it looks like the Wales international could be on his way back to North London. According to journalist Eduardo Inda when speaking to El Chiringuito, Spurs are trying to sign the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wales 5-1 Belarus: Aaron Ramsey at the double as Gareth Bale wins 100th cap

Wales moved into second place in World Cup qualifying Group E with a 5-1 victory over Belarus on a night where Gareth Bale won his 100th cap. Wales flew out of the blocks, taking the lead inside two minutes when Aaron Ramsey was on hand to tap home after Ben Davies' strike was parried into his path.
SOCCER
newschain

Gareth Bale calms injury fears after 100th cap for Wales ends at half-time

Gareth Bale ruled out any injury fears as his 100th appearance for Wales in their 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus ended after 45 minutes. Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Connor Roberts added to an Aaron Ramsey brace as Wales made light work of Belarus in Cardiff to move above the Czech Republic into second place.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy