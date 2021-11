The government’s proposed £86,000 cap on what any individual has to spend on their care is designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to ensure that better-off people who live for a long time receiving care do not exhaust their assets in paying for it. It would be bizarre indeed if the amount paid for their care by their local authority was counted as if it was their personal contribution to care costs. Poorer people will instead get help through the now more generous means test.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO