Derby look set to suffer Championship relegation following 21-point deduction

By NewsChain Sport
 7 days ago
Derby are facing the prospect of relegation from the Sky Bet Championship after accepting a 21-point deduction for breaching English Football League accounting rules.

The club’s administrators Quantuma have agreed a further deduction of nine points, plus a further suspended three points, for historical financial breaches.

It takes the total penalty points to minus-21, after the minus-12 for sliding into administration, leaving the Rams on minus three points and marooned at the bottom of the table with relegation to League One looking inevitable.

The decision brings to an end a long-running saga of nearly two years, after Derby were initially charged in January 2020.

There is no right of appeal and the club have also agreed to the dismissal of their appeal against the 12-point deduction issued for entering administration on September 22, meaning that sanction remains.

Trevor Birch, the EFL’s chief executive, said: “The EFL’s objective throughout this ongoing process has been to ensure that the principles of the regulations were upheld on behalf of all clubs.

“In order to assess the sporting sanction that was applicable to apply to these breaches, previous P&S cases have been carefully reviewed and guidance taken from them. The EFL has also considered the P&S sanction guidelines as well as mitigation put forward by the club.

“Given the complex circumstances of the case and the various outstanding regulatory issues between the EFL and Derby, the league is satisfied at the agreed outcome and the sensible approach taken by both parties in negotiating this outcome and in respect of the appeal withdrawal.

“Our focus is to continue to work with the joint administrators to assist them in securing a long-term future for the club.”

The financial breaches occurred under Mel Morris (Scott Wilson/PA) (PA Archive)

While the latest points deduction has dealt a huge blow to manager Wayne Rooney’s hopes of avoiding relegation, Derby’s future has moved a step closer to being saved.

The club are speaking to a handful of interested consortiums about a possible takeover.

“This has been a difficult matter to navigate bearing in mind the various issues concerned,” said Carl Jackson, a joint administrator for Quantuma.

“While point deductions are never ideal for any club, it was critical to the club’s future that all matters were concluded between the EFL and the club in relation to historical issues.

Derby resume their Championship campaign at Pride Park on Saturday against league leaders Bournemouth (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

“This conclusion allows us to proceed with our restructuring strategy for the club with prospective interested parties.”

Derby have won just one of their last nine league games, drawing five, and will resume their Championship campaign with a home match against top-of-the-table Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Rams are now 14 points behind second-bottom Barnsley and 18 behind Peterborough, who are just outside the relegation zone.

Related
newschain

Derby’s appeal against 12-point deduction adjourned

Derby’s appeal against their 12-point deduction for going into administration has been adjourned. An independent arbitration panel was due to sit this week after the Rams went into administration in late September but this has been halted for now, with no rescheduled date yet set. “The EFL can confirm the...
SPORTS
newschain

Reading handed six-point deduction for breaching EFL’s financial regulations

Have been hit with a six-point deduction for breaking the English Football League’s financial regulations. The Sky Bet Championship club has also had a further six-point deduction suspended after admitting to breaching the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules. An EFL statement read: “Reading Football Club has been deducted six points...
SPORTS
Person
Trevor Birch
Person
Carl Jackson
Person
Wayne Rooney
SkySports

Derby County hit with further nine-point deduction for breaching EFL rules

Derby are facing the prospect of relegation from the Sky Bet Championship after accepting a 21-point deduction. The club's administrators agreed another deduction of nine points, plus a further suspended three points, for historical financial breaches under former owner Mel Morris. It takes the total penalty points to minus-21, after...
SPORTS
Tribal Football

Derby receive ANOTHER points deduction

Derby have received a new nine-point deduction for breaking the EFL's financial rules, taking their total penalty to minus 21 points this season. The latest punishment effectively now all-but relegates the Rams to League One and currently sit rock bottom of the Championship with minus three points. A statement from...
SPORTS
Tribal Football

Rooney ready to stick with Derby after latest points blow

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney intends to stick with Derby County after their latest points deduction. The Rams administrators agreed to take a nine-point penalty from the EFL for Financial Fair Play offences, putting their total to -3 in the Championship. Derby have also dropped their appeal against a 12-point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Relegation#Deductions#Bournemouth#The Sky Bet Championship#English#Football League#League One#Efl#P S
Daily Mail

Crisis club Derby are willing to let £37,000-a-week highest earner Tom Lawrence leave for free in January as boss Wayne Rooney plots for life in League One after being deducted 21 points

Derby County are reluctantly willing to allow captain Tom Lawrence to leave on a free transfer in January as they continue to cut costs. Lawrence is one of Derby's highest earners and they are willing to let him leave to save on his £37,000-a-week salary. The Championship strugglers are hopeful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss refuses to accept relegation is inevitable

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney insists that escaping relegation is still possible despite the deduction of 21 points by the English Football League. The Rams will go into Sunday's game with Championship leaders Bournemouth on -3 points, currently 18 from safety. Rooney does not, though, accept that dropping into League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Championship: Derby County 3-2 Bournemouth as it happened

Optimism then returns in spades to Pride Park after that impressive come-from-behind win. Despite all the off-field distractions, the Rams show they won't go down without a fight this season. For Bournemouth, a missed opportunity and a case of back to the drawing board. A brilliantly-entertaining match to conclude the...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Wayne Rooney insists he wants to stay as Derby boss even if they get relegated to League One following ANOTHER huge points deduction... as he insists he would be 'naive and stupid' to think he is above managing in the third tier of English football

Wayne Rooney insists he is willing to stay as Derby manager even if they are relegated to League One at the end of the season. Derby were this week hit with a further deduction of nine points, adding to the 12-point penalty they received in September for entering administration, making it virtually inevitable that they will drop into the third tier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

CRAIG HOPE: Eddie Howe focused on being Newcastle's 'Red Adair'... new boss admits he's a firefighter at Toon as he shelves talk of the Champions League to set his sights on avoiding relegation to the Championship

There were no grand declarations of intent, a la Amanda Staveley five weeks ago. This, rather, was more a Howe To Guide To Survival. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe stopped short of labelling himself Red Adair, but he did take a hose to expectation. The most revealing aspect of his...
SOCCER
dartsnews.com

A look to the PDC World Darts Championship

Darts fans, be ready to mark your calendars for the 15th of December as it is the official date the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship is scheduled to commence, with the world’s most elite names ready to do battle in front of what should be a raucous crowd. It’s an event that no one wants to miss.
SPORTS
Tribal Football

Reading accept points deduction

Championship Reading have agreed a six-point deduction with the Football League after breaching spending rules. The Championship side will also see a further six points suspended, and will need to comply with an agreed business plan for the remainder of this season and next to avoid the additional penalty being triggered, reports the Daily Mail.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Dean Smith claims Norwich City can BEAT relegation, as new Canaries boss insists 'there is enough quality to get points' in his side ahead of his first game in charge against Southampton

Dean Smith is convinced Norwich have the quality to survive in the Premier League after taking his first training sessions with his new squad. Smith has only had a couple of days to get to know the players ahead of Saturday's match against Southampton, but has quickly been impressed. 'I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
