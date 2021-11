(Bismarck, ND) -- New legislative redistricting maps are headed to North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum's desk for signature. The Legislature passed the bill containing the new district boundaries Wednesday after extensive debate. The Legislature will contain subdistricts for the first time in state history, with two north-central districts split in half. In those districts, one half will select a member for the House and the other half will select the other.

