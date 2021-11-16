Penn Yan man possessed metal knuckles, charged with criminal possession of a weapon

It is Hunting Season, so here is some information on the do’s and don’ts: It is illegal to discharge a firearm so that the load passes over any part of a public highway, is within 500 feet of any school, playground, or an occupied factory or church, within 500 feet of a dwelling, farm building or structure in occupation or use unless you own it, lease it, are an immediate member of the family, an employee, or have the owner’s consent. You may hunt waterfowl over water within 500 feet of a dwelling or public structures as long as neither is within 500 feet in the direction you are shooting. It is illegal to take or hunt wildlife while in or on a motor vehicle (except by the holder of a Non Ambulatory Hunter Permit), with the aid of a vehicle’s lights, on or from any public road, with any firearm equipped with a silencer, with any firearm which continues to fire as long as the trigger is held back (an automatic firearm) or with any semi-automatic firearm with a capacity to hold more than 6 rounds (some exception). A person may not transport or possess a shotgun or rifle in or on a motor vehicle unless the firearm is unloaded in both chamber and magazine. A loaded firearm may be carried or possessed in a motorboat while legally hunting migratory game birds. It is best to have written permission if you are hunting on another person’s property. You can get a “Landowner Permission Record” card by visiting the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at; http://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/ask.pdf or from an ENCON Officer. Know your target and the background you are shooting into and towards. Safety First!

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO