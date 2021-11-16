ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Slough doctor suspended over 'sexually motivated' Whatsapp messages

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA GP who pursued a sexual relationship with a colleague and sent her with 215 Whatsapp messages has been suspended for six months. Dr Mazhar Khan had an "impaired" fitness to practise by reason of misconduct, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled. The tribunal found that his unwanted advances...

Related
BBC

Bradford murder: School worker Bori Benko named as victim

A woman found dead at a flat in Bradford was a popular school worker, detectives have said. The body of 24-year-old Bori Benko was discovered in her flat on Sherborne Road in the Great Horton area of the city early on Sunday. West Yorkshire Police said she came to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

WhatsApp launches scam messages awareness campaign

A text or WhatsApp message from a “friend in need” asking for money or personal information could be a scammer, a new awareness campaign has warned.More than half (59%) of people have received a message-based scam in the last year or know someone who has, according to a new awareness drive launched by WhatsApp in partnership with National Trading Standards.The “Stop. Think. Call.” campaign aims to help educate people on how to protect themselves and their WhatsApp account from message-based scams.Message-based scams could include text messages as well as those received on WhatsApp.The messages are sent from the compromised accounts...
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man convicted of attempting to rape new housemate

A man has been convicted of attempting to rape his new housemate. Daniel Bilan of Camden, north London, was found guilty of attacking the woman following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court. Police attended the property in Camden after they received a report of an attempted rape in April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Danyal Hussein: Teenage Satanist sentenced to life in prison for murder of sisters in Wembley

The teenage Satanist who murdered two sisters in Wembley last year has been sentenced to life in jail with a minimum period of 35 years. Danyal Hussein, 19, fatally stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in June 2020 as they celebrated a birthday in Fryent Country Park in North London.Mr Hussein had written a “blood pact” with a demon before the attack, in which he agreed to kill women in return for winning the lottery. Sentencing Hussein, Ms Justice Whipple told the court: “You had found these two women, you were a stranger to them, you surprised them, you terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Tina Lawson Blasts Ahmaud Arbery Defense Attorney As A "Dumb, Evil, Racist Cockroach"

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has concluded and now people are awaiting the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying. Ahmaud was out for a run in his Georgia neighborhood with father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with their friend William Bryan in another vehicle, followed the 25-year-old. They confronted him during his jog and later admitted on the stand to shooting Ahmaud without being provoked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
B93

People Think Tay-K Should Be Released From Prison After Kyle Rittenhouse’s Acquittal, Rapper Responds

Some Tay-K fans think the incarcerated rapper who is accused of being involved in multiple murders, should be released from prison following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. On Friday (Nov. 19), Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who infamously killed two people and wounded three others during a protest in Kenosha, Wis. in 2020, skated on all charges in connection with the double homicide. The acquittal has led to an outcry over double standards and the unjust criminal justice system. Some Tay-K fans have taken the opportunity to lobby on the rapper's behalf.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Thousands of ethnic minority patients who died of Covid 'could have survived' because oxygen meters used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin

Sajid Javid has ordered an urgent review to look at racial bias within medical equipment after a study found oxygen level readers used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin. The Health Secretary, 51, plans to work alongside American counterparts within Joe Biden's administration to deliver new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Funeral home sued for $88m for burying wrong body in mother’s plot

A New York funeral home has been sued for $88m after a family was told they placed the wrong person in their mother’s plot.The family of 87-year-old Sadie Williams said they had warned the Joseph A Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home on Long Island of a mix-up before the burial, but were assured that the body they were shown was their mother.“I said, ‘Those aren’t my mother’s nails. Her burn mark is not on her arm,’” Salimah Lee told CBS New York.“I said, ‘Mum has a mole.’ I just kept picking out different things. He stood at the top of the...
LAW
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY

