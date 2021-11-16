ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Lunar Eclipse In Taurus Takes Place On Nov. 19 At 3:57 a.m. ET

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery six months, a lunar eclipse (aka blood moon) will take place instead of a full moon. This is a big deal, because an...

www.elitedaily.com

Elite Daily

The Blood Moon On Nov. 19 Could Be Life-Changing For 4 Signs

Gird your loins, because eclipse season has officially arrived. In astrology, an eclipse is more than just a trippy phenomenon in the sky; it’s a harbinger of immeasurable change. An eclipse has the tendency to “eclipse” things out of your life, paving the way for something new and unexpected. Although the intensity of an eclipse can leave you with cosmic whiplash, you can rest assured there’s always a higher purpose to its impact. After all, an eclipse activates the lunar nodes, which brings you closer to your ultimate destiny. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the November 2021 blood moon lunar eclipse the most — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — you may come face to face with your fate.
#Lunar Eclipse#Taurus
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
Thrillist

The Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years Arrives Overnight Tonight

A partial lunar eclipse is coming, and it's a lengthy one. It's the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The eclipse will occur early on the morning of Friday, November 19, and it's going to be visible across the entire United States, per Space.com. It won't be a total lunar eclipse that turns the moon entirely red as the Earth passes directly between the sun and moon. It'll be a partial eclipse with the moon mostly obscured by Earth's shadow, but it will be close. Space.com says that 97.4% of the moon's diameter will have slid into the shadow at its peak.
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
MindBodyGreen

What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect During The Upcoming Full Moon Eclipse

This Friday's full moon is sure to make its presence known! Not only is it falling during an astrologically intense Scorpio season, but there's also going to be a lunar eclipse along with it. Here, the AstroTwins share what to know about the upcoming moon and eclipse, depending on your sign.
expressnews.com

The longest partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years takes place this week. Here's how to see it in San Antonio.

The longest partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years will be visible in the night sky late Thursday night and early Friday across the United States. According to NASA, the moon will slip into the Earth’s shadow for a couple of hours, the longest partial eclipse in the 21st century and the longest in 580 years. Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from anywhere where the moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Independent

Rare lunar eclipse to occur

A once-in-a-millennium celestial event will be visible in the area this week. The Snow Moon’s partial lunar eclipse on the early morning of Friday, Nov. 19, will be the longest since the 15th century, around the time the Incas were building Machu Picchu. Its overall duration will be about six hours, with its maximum point visible in the area around 4 a.m. (late Thursday night).
Space.com

How the Beaver Moon lunar eclipse of Nov. 19 has shades of 1967

Our upcoming lunar eclipse has a direct connection to an eclipse that occurred in the late 1960s. There is a reason for this that I will make clear in just a moment. But first, let's take a look back at that eclipse of more than half a century ago, when a bunch of young people "one-upped" adults in obtaining a view of their celestial quarry.
vineyardgazette.com

Near Total Lunar Eclipse

In the late evening of Thursday, Nov. 18, or more closely to Friday morning beginning at 2:18 a.m. the moon will noticeably appear to move into the Earth’s shadow. Peak eclipse will be at 4:03 a.m. This is a partial eclipse, not a total, but you’ll still be pleased by what you see.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Keep an eye out for the lunar eclipse on the night of Nov. 18

If you stay up late on Nov. 18 you will be treated to an almost total lunar eclipse at about 2 a.m. MT on Nov. 19. Only a thin sliver of the moon will still be exposed to sunlight while the rest of the moon will look dark and can vary in color from almost invisible, gray, brown, red, rust, orange or copper.
kprl.com

Lunar Eclipse 11.18.2021

An astronomical phenomenon occurs tonight. It’s a near-total eclipse of the moon that will be the longest eclipse in over 500 years. It’s not a total lunar eclipse, but it will reach 97%. Most of the moon to be covered by the umbra, the darkest part of the earth’s shadow.
Space.com

How to photograph a lunar eclipse

Lunar eclipses are more common than the perhaps better-known solar eclipses but they’re no less spectacular from a photographic point of view. Instead of capturing the blocked outline of the sun, photographers can aim their cameras at a moon that's tinted red by the earth's own shadow. In this guide,...
