Rollercoaster ride continues for Lucid stock fuelled by announcements made during the manufacturer's Q3 earnings call. Lucid's stock price has seen its fair share of the volatility affecting the rest of the EV market in the past couple of days. From a high watermark of $56.31 at close on Tuesday LCID had fallen to a low of $43.55 around 2.30 pm yesterday. The stock price fell by 17% on Thursday alone, though appears to have rebounded to the tune of a 12% gain as of the time of writing today.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO