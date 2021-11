Two Lincoln Road restaurants have sued the city of Miami Beach over a new law that places enhanced requirements on businesses applying for sidewalk cafe permits. The Spanish-style restaurants, Tapelia and Ole Ole, are challenging the constitutionality of the law after the city denied their applications for sidewalk cafe permits last week based on past code violations. The restaurants, which have active permits, were among 13 South Beach businesses whose applications to continue operating outdoor tables on the public sidewalk were denied for the upcoming 2022 permit period.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO