ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What happens when a Congressman threatens a colleague with violence? | Robert Reich

By Robert Reich
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQXcq_0cy6szuL00
‘Censure is not enough for Gosar. He should be expelled from the House. ‘ Photograph: Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Last week, Arizona Representative Paul Gosar posted on Twitter and Instagram a photoshopped animated cartoon in which he assassinates Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacks President Joe Biden.

Gosar says it “symbolizes the battle for the soul of America” when Congress takes up the president’s economic package, which he said includes immigration provisions he opposes.

Gosar represents Arizona’s 4th congressional district. Until 2012, a dear friend of mine, Gabrielle Giffords, represented Arizona’s 8th congressional district.

I got to know Gabby shortly before she entered politics as a member of the Arizona state house of representatives in 2001. She then became the youngest woman ever elected to the Arizona senate and then, in 2006, the third woman in history to be elected to represent Arizona in the US House of Representatives.

On 8 January 2011, during a public gathering outside a Safeway grocery store in Casa Adobes, Arizona, Gabby was shot in the head by a man firing a 9mm pistol with a 33-round magazine.

He hit 19 people and killed six, among them federal judge John Roll and a nine-year-old girl, Christina-Taylor Green. The shooter, Jared Lee Loughner, was detained by bystanders until he was taken into police custody. Eventually, after facing more than 50 federal criminal charges, Loughner pleaded guilty to 19 of them to avoid a death sentence.

Gabby was evacuated to the University Medical Center of Tucson in critical condition. By the time I was able to see her the following week, she could say a few words. But even now, a decade later – after the most intense and courageous personal effort at rehabilitation I have ever witnessed – she continues to struggle with language and has lost half her vision in both eyes. Gabby resigned from Congress in 2012.

Why did Loughner try to assassinate her? No one will ever know for sure. Authorities found in his safe an envelope that bore the handwritten words “Giffords”, “My assassination” and “I planned ahead.” By all accounts, including his own, he was growing increasingly delusional. He had amplified on his social media accounts several extremist rightwing tropes.

In March 2010, 10 months before the shooting, former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin had posted a map of 20 congressional districts she and John McCain won in 2008 but whose representatives in Congress had voted in favor of the Affordable Care Act. The map marked each district with a set of crosshairs. Palin promoted the map by tweeting “Don’t Retreat, Instead – RELOAD.” One of those crosshairs targeted Gabby.

Unless those who foment or encourage violence are held accountable, no one in political life will be safe

Although no direct connection was ever established between Palin’s map and Gabby’s shooting, surely Palin’s violent rhetoric contributed to a climate of political violence in America in which a delusional man would mark Gabby for assassination. Gabby herself had expressed concern about Palin’s map.

Just as surely, Palin’s inflammatory post was a step toward increasingly violent political rhetoric on the way to Donald Trump and the insurrection of 6 January.

Last Friday a group of House Democrats introduced a resolution to censure Gosar for posting his video. The motion was introduced by Representative Jackie Speier, co-chair of the Democratic women’s caucus, and nine other lawmakers. “For that Member to post such a video on his official Instagram account and use his official congressional resources in the House of Representatives to further violence against elected officials goes beyond the pale,” the group said. “As the events of January 6th have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence.”

The House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, has so far been silent on Gosar’s video. The group of House Democrats who introduced the resolution condemned McCarthy’s silence, calling it “tacit approval and just as dangerous”.

America is experiencing increasingly virulent politics and violent political threats. The New York Times reports that at a conservative rally in western Idaho last month, a young man stepped up to a microphone to ask when he could start killing Democrats . “When do we get to use the guns?” he said, as the audience applauded. “How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?” The local state representative, a Republican, later called it a “fair” question .

According to the Times, violent threats against lawmakers are on track to double this year. Republicans who break party ranks and defy Trump have come to expect death threats – often incited by their own colleagues, who have denounced them as traitors.

Unless those at the highest levels of government who foment or encourage violence – or who remain conspicuously silent as others do – are held accountable, no one in political life will be safe.

Censure is not enough for Gosar. He should be expelled from the House.

Comments / 1110

David L Hartshorne Jr
7d ago

When a Government official can send out hateful, slanderous, false/fake/ misleading statements which becomes the base any violate personal act. Then there should be accountablity especially if they hold office.

Reply(178)
236
Greg Griffin
7d ago

Talk to Maxine Waters, the Squad, Nancy Pelosi, (all Democrats), Antifa, BLM, etc. first - weren’t they the ones calling for the head of President Trump?

Reply(21)
144
Guest
7d ago

Democrats are destroying the poor and middle class with Inflation. Rich, are getting Richer. Now it’s are time to get in there face and tell them, enough is enough.

Reply(121)
145
Related
The Independent

Democrats not deterred by threats the GOP will strip them of committee assignments after Gosar vote

Democratic House members seem largely unbothered by the prospect that they might lose their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House of Representatives.The threat came after Democrats – along with two Republicans – voted to censure Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona and strip him of his committees. Democrats voted after Mr Gosar shared a clip from the anime Attack on Titan that was doctored to show a character with Mr Gosar’s face killing a character with Rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s head.In response, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to strip Democratic members of their committees should they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Washington Post

Republicans are fomenting a violent insurgency in America. It may have already started.

The United States has a serious problem with political violence, particularly right-wing violence, which has overtaken Islamist attacks as the No. 1 domestic terrorism threat. The list of right-wing outrages includes Oklahoma City 1995 (168 dead), Pittsburgh 2018 (11 dead) and El Paso 2019 (23 dead). The 2020 Kenosha, Wis., shooting, which left two dead, is part of the same alarming trend. Even though Kyle Rittenhouse was found last week to have acted in self-defense, he remains morally culpable for showing up with an assault-style rifle at a protest, looking for trouble.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Rep. Cori Bush calls for expulsion of House Republicans who offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship, says her job feels 'more and more dangerous' every day

Rep. Cori Bush said in a tweet that every day working in Congress feels increasingly dangerous. Rep. Paul Gosar and two other House Republicans have offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship. Bush called for Gosar's expulsion last week over a violent tweet that he was later censured over. On Saturday, Rep....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Loughner
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Robert Reich
Person
John Mccain
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
abc27 News

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

GOP Donors Back Manchin and Sinema as They Reshape Biden's Agenda

WASHINGTON — Over the summer, as he was working to scale back President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia traveled to an $18 million mansion in Dallas for a fundraiser that attracted Republican and corporate donors who have cheered on his efforts. In September, Sen. Kyrsten...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Us#Twitter#The Arizona Senate#Safeway
mediaite.com

Lauren Boebert Says She’s ‘Making a List’ of Which House Colleagues to Go After If Republicans Retake the House

Lauren Boebert’s Thursday Fox News interview began with a poop joke and ended with her talking about a list of colleagues she’s targeting if Republicans retake the House. As the House debated censuring Paul Gosar on Wednesday, Boebert ERUPTED on a number of Democrats, attacking colleague Ilhan Omar as a member of the “jihad squad” and saying Eric Swalwell was “sleeping with the enemy.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Instagram
POLITICO

3 female senators have Kyrsten Sinema's back: They say focus on what she wears to vote is "sexist."

Sinema called the focus on her fashion from some journalists "very inappropriate" in an interview with POLITICO this week. What happened: Three women senators — Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — called the focus by some in the media on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) clothing "sexist" in a letter to the editor of the New York Times.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

‘Leave Her Alone!’ Ana Navarro Says Gosar and GOP Need to ‘Stop Stalking’ AOC, ‘Stop Threatening Her!’

The View guest co-host Ana Navarro slammed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Thursday. The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution censuring Gosar and removing him from his committee assignments in response to the congressman tweeting an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden with two swords.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy