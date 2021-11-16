City offers rental assistance to seniors priced out of homes

The City of Port St. Lucie is hoping to help seniors being priced out of their homes.

The program is for those 62 or older who reside or work within the city.

Those who qualify could receive $259,000 in rental assistance.

In order to qualify, seniors must meet the 60% area median income limits for the number of people living in the household.

For one senior living alone, the income limit is $30,060. For a two person household, the limit is $34,320.

The amount awarded will be based on a sliding scale formed around income and the cost of the approved rent.

Seniors who are eligible must apply for a minimum of twelve months of assistance.

"Rentals are rising rapidly and therefore seniors are being priced out of the rentals on fixed incomes," said Alessandra Tasca, deputy director of neighborhood services. "So it’s definitely a need based on what’s happened in the market over the past few months."

Tasca said during the pandemic, seniors were not able to apply for much of the city's emergency COVID-10 assistance because their fixed incomes were never impacted.

Seniors who are approved for the assistance will still be required to contribute 30% of their fixed income toward the approved rent.

The application can be found on the city's website by clicking here.

Seniors can also visit city hall to pick up a physical application and ask any questions they may have.

