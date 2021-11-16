Why mirrors can benefit people with obesity

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Texas Woman’s University, researchers found viewing oneself in the mirror may help positively alter behavior in individuals with obesity.

The team examined the results of five studies that included 16 to 941 participants each. Results indicated that the mirror can be used to decrease anxiety and body dissatisfaction.

They noted that when individuals spend a few minutes gazing at themselves in a therapeutic environment, they may attain self‐awareness that will elicit a change in their behavior.

They suggest that self-assessment and reflection are key to overall wellbeing. The review hopes to introduce the mirror as a healthcare tool to combat obesity.

The study is published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing. One author of the study is Harriet Omondi, MSN, FNP-C.

