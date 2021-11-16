ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Why mirrors can benefit people with obesity

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6tDQ_0cy6sUjw00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Texas Woman’s University, researchers found viewing oneself in the mirror may help positively alter behavior in individuals with obesity.

The team examined the results of five studies that included 16 to 941 participants each. Results indicated that the mirror can be used to decrease anxiety and body dissatisfaction.

They noted that when individuals spend a few minutes gazing at themselves in a therapeutic environment, they may attain self‐awareness that will elicit a change in their behavior.

They suggest that self-assessment and reflection are key to overall wellbeing. The review hopes to introduce the mirror as a healthcare tool to combat obesity.

If you care about obesity, please read studies about red wine may benefit your gut health, prevent obesity and ‘bad’ cholesterol and findings of a new therapy for obesity.

For more information about obesity and your health, please see recent studies about obesity linked to abnormal bowel habits—not diet and results showing that eating this food everyday may help prevent weight gain and obesity.

The study is published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing. One author of the study is Harriet Omondi, MSN, FNP-C.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Why obesity increases heart damage in COVID-19

In a new study from a Colombian university, researchers found why obesity increases risk of heart complications in COVID-19. In COVID-19 patients, obesity is the factor most linked to the development of endothelial dysfunction, a condition in which the blood vessels become unable to contract and relax adequately. This can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

These diets can greatly benefit women with diabetes

In a new study from the University of California, Irvine, researchers found eating patterns similar to the Mediterranean diet and the blood pressure-lowering DASH may help older women with Type 2 diabetes ward off heart attacks, strokes and related problems. Diabetes afflicts one-quarter of Americans 65 and older. An estimated...
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Housework linked to sharper memory in older people

In a new study from the Singapore Institute of Technology, researchers found housework is linked to sharper memory, attention span, and better leg strength, and by extension, greater protection against falls, in older adults. The findings were independent of other regular recreational and workplace physical activities, and active commuting. Regular...
MedicalXpress

Mirrors may help encourage healthy behaviors in people with obesity

Viewing oneself in the mirror may help positively alter behavior in individuals with obesity, according to an analysis of published studies. The analysis, which is published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing, examined the results of five studies that included 16 to 941 participants each. Results indicated that the mirror can be used to decrease anxiety and body dissatisfaction. Investigators noted that when individuals spend a few minutes gazing at themselves in a therapeutic environment, they may attain self‐awareness that will elicit a change in their behavior.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Cholesterol#Weight Gain#Health Care#Texas Woman S University#Msn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

This beverage may cut depression in older people

In a new study from the National University of Singapore Sociology, researchers found there’s an association between consistent and frequent tea drinking and strongly fewer depression symptoms in older adults. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders for the elderly, with “major depressive disorder” now affecting about 7%...
DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

Sometimes, the best treatment for high blood pressure is to wait

In a recent study from the University of Missouri, researchers found that a doctor’s decision not to intensify high blood pressure treatment is often an appropriate choice. In two-thirds of cases where physicians did not change treatment for patients with high blood pressure, patients’ blood pressure returned to normal in follow-up readings taken at home.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Obesity may boost your risk of ‘long COVID’

Some COVID-19 survivors can struggle with lingering medical problems for months. In a recent study published in the Journal of Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism, researchers found that the risk for these long-term COVID-19 complications may be higher for those who suffer from obesity. They found patients who had moderate or...
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

If you take statins to lower cholesterol, you need to exercise to protect muscles

In a new study from Wageningen University, researchers found a moderate-intensity endurance and resistance exercise training program improves muscle performance in statin users without exacerbating muscle complaints. Cholesterol-lowering drugs (statins) are among the most widely prescribed medications in the world for the prevention of heart diseases and are suggested to...
FITNESS
Birmingham Star

Safe sanitation for all benefits people and the planet: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged countries to keep their promise to leave no one behind and deliver health and sanitation to all. In his message for World Toilet Day on Friday, the UN chief affirmed that everyone should have access to hygienic, safe and sustainable sanitation. Dirty, dangerous and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eyewitness News

Fasting 2 days a week helps obese people keep off the weight, study finds

(CNN) -- The 5:2 diet, a type of intermittent fasting, is no more effective than traditional approaches to weight loss, according to what researchers said was the first study of the regimen in a "real-life setting." However, the researchers found that the approach, which involves two days of heavily restricting...
WEIGHT LOSS
asapland.com

Benefits of Vitamin D

1) helps in calcium absorption. 2) helps in the production of insulin, which is needed to transport glucose into our cells. 3) necessary for proper formation of bones and teeth. It also ensures that the balance between resorption and deposition remains steady so that our bones stay strong. 4) aids...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

102K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy