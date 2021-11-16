ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN: Ethiopian govt detains 1,000 under state of emergency

Times Daily
 7 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office is citing reports that authorities in Ethiopia have...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Ethiopia detains UN staffers, accuses them of 'terror act'

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 16 United Nations local employees have been detained in Ethiopia's capital, the U.N. said Tuesday, and a government spokesman asserted they were held for their "participation in terror" under a state of emergency as the country's yearlong war escalates and ethnic Tigrayans face a new wave of arrests.
AFRICA
104.1 WIKY

Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 U.N. drivers – U.N. email

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopian authorities have detained more than 70 drivers working with the United Nations, an internal U.N. email seen by Reuters on Wednesday said. The ethnicity of the drivers was not clear. The state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Sunday it had received many reports of arrests of Tigrayans in the capital.
AFRICA
dallassun.com

Sixteen local UN staff detained in Ethiopia, six released: Spokesman

New York [US], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of 16 local UN staff are currently being detained in Ethiopia, while six others have been released, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. "The current numbers are that 16 national staff have been detained while six have been released," Dujarric told...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

UN staff detained amid Ethiopia crackdown

At least 16 United Nations staff and their dependents have been detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the UN has said. The arrests come as the government cracks down on ethnic separatism. The staff detained are Ethiopians, and UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Tuesday...
WORLD
Times Daily

UN injects $40 million in aid for Ethiopian crises

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations announced Monday it will provide $40 million in emergency funding for conflict-wracked northern Ethiopia and drought-affected southern areas, and welcomed the release of 34 truck drivers waiting to deliver aid to war-torn Tigray.
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Over 1,000 People, Mostly Tigrayans, Detained in Ethiopia in Week -UN

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 1,000 people, mostly ethnic Tigrayans, have been detained in cities across Ethiopia in the past week, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Nov. 2, a year after a conflict erupted between the federal government and forces aligned with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party controlling the northern region of Tigray.
WORLD
Times Daily

Rights groups demand ICC probe into Libya migrant abuses

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Human rights activists sent a dossier of evidence to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday demanding an investigation into abuses of migrants in Libya that they argue "may amount to crimes against humanity.".
IMMIGRATION
Times Daily

Ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka; at least 6 dead

COLOMBO (AP) — A ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, killing at least six people, a police spokesperson said.
ACCIDENTS
Times Daily

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of people remain stuck.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

State of emergency for Guatemalan town battling nickel mine

Guatemala has decreed a state of emergency in El Estor, an eastern town of mainly indigenous people in conflict with a Swiss-owned nickel mine they accuse of polluting their lake. The measure was adopted Monday by the government, which said it aimed to "restore order and public security" threatened by "criminal groups and sectors opposed to mining activities." Valid for 15 days, the state of emergency restricts gatherings and free movement, replacing a so-called "state of siege" that expired after a month on Monday. That measure was announced by President Alejandro Giammattei in October after weeks of protests and road blockades by members of the Mayan Q'eqchi' indigenous group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

US: 'Nascent' progress in Ethiopia talks could be outpaced

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A United States envoy said Tuesday he sees "nascent progress" in talks with Ethiopia's warring sides toward a cease-fire, but he fears it will be outpaced by "alarming" military developments in the yearlong war in Africa's second-most populous country.
WORLD
Times Daily

French PM singled out for ire after testing COVID-positive

PARIS (AP) — After testing positive for COVID-19, France's prime minister is being singled out on social media and beyond as an example of what not to do in the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Armenian PM: Hotline with Azerbaijan set up after clashes

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia has reached an agreement with Azerbaijan to establish a hotline between their defense chiefs after last week's deadly clashes on their border, the Armenian prime minister said Tuesday.
WORLD
Times Daily

EU reports improvements, old tactics in Venezuela election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's regional elections last weekend happened under better conditions compared to the country's elections in recent years but were marred by the use of public funds to benefit pro-government candidates, European Union monitors announced Tuesday.
WORLD
CBS Austin

Ethiopian communities rally at State Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas – People of Ethiopian and Eritrean origin from the Austin and San Antonio area rallied at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon. The rally was put on by the Horn of Africa Hub. Organizers say they are opposing the unjust treatment of Ethiopia and Eritrea in an effort to support a terrorist group operating in East Africa.
AUSTIN, TX
Times Daily

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia's leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Belarus' oldest newspaper is banned as extremist

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' oldest newspaper was banned on the 115th anniversary of its founding Tuesday, the latest move in the government's relentless crackdown on independent media in the ex-Soviet nation.
EUROPE
Times Daily

WHO Europe warns of possible surge in COVID deaths ahead

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization's Europe office says projections show its 53-country region could face another 700,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic by next spring, topping 2 million in total.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

EU border agency: 'Illegal border crossings' on the rise

BRUSSELS (AP) — The number of people trying to enter Europe without authorization has risen significantly this year to surpass migrant border crossing figures from 2019, before restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited travel, the European Union's border and coast guard said Tuesday.
IMMIGRATION

