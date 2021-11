SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) – Plan ahead this Thanksgiving week as lane closures will affect drivers on State Highway 146. Starting with the portion of SH 146 near Sixth Street and FM 2094, one southbound lane will be closed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday. This closure is for bridge deck preparation on the Express Bridge. No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

SEABROOK, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO