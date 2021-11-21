ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police Investigate Early Morning Hit And Run Fatal Crash Near College Park

Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning hit and run fatal crash that claimed the life of a 26-year-old Prince George’s County man.

The deceased is identified as John Alieu Ted Fofana, 26, of Landover Hills, Maryland. Fofana was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police believe Fofana was the sole occupant and operator of a silver Infinity passenger vehicle involved in the crash.

The accused is identified as Remington James Culver, 32, of Washington, D.C. Culver was the sole occupant and operator of a black Chevy Silverado. Culver was taken into police custody and transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Charges are pending consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Shortly after 3:15 a.m. this morning, Maryland State Police from the College Park Barrack were dispatched to eastbound Route 50 at the on ramp from southbound I-495 in Prince George’s County. Callers reported a person in the roadway and an overturned vehicle.

Upon their arrival, troopers located the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian, later identified as Fofana, was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS personnel.

The overturned vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, was found on the shoulder of eastbound Route 50 near the on ramp from southbound I-495. Witnesses of the incident provided police and first responders with a description of the driver of the Silverado who had fled the scene on foot.

The preliminary investigation indicates Fofana was pulled over on the shoulder and outside of his vehicle when the incident occurred. Investigators believe the Chevy Silverado struck the Infinity and Fofana. The truck overturned, crossed two lanes of traffic and then came to rest on the right shoulder of the on ramp of southbound I-495 before the driver was able to escape.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded to assist with a helicopter search for the driver who fled the scene. Troopers from the College Park Barrack, the Forestville Barrack and the K-9 Unit searched for the suspect along with officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department who responded to assist.

Culver was located approximately forty minutes after the incident occurred. He was found in the wood line about 150 yards from the scene. He was immediately taken into custody without incident and transported to the hospital.

The investigation is being conducted by the Maryland State Police Crash Team. Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Investigators have briefed the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. Charges are pending.

Personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with the road closure and detour around the area while the investigation and crash clean up were conducted. The roadway at the crash scene was closed for about five hours.

