ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and a short history of long songs

By Mark Somerson
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I find it kind of cute that people are going gaga over a 10-minute song. © 2021...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Five things you need to know today, and run this up the flag pole

Happy Friday, Cincinnati. Here are five things you need to know to start your busy business day. First restaurant tenant for $150 million development. Montgomery Quarter, a $150 million mixed-use development in the heart of Montgomery, has landed its first restaurant tenant. Cunningham Restaurant Group has signed a lease for about 4,500 square feet of space for a Bru Burger Bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Camp Cope, ‘Blue’

It’s been three-and-a-half years between drinks for Camp Cope, but as they Melbourne trio look towards the release of their long-awaited third album, they’ve given fans a taste of what to expect by way of new single “Blue”. Described as being “softer, a bit more relaxed and much more refined”,...
MUSIC
Columbus Business First

CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and dancing like no one is watching

Here's what you need to know today and then some. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbf
Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy