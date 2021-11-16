ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

A Moment of Paws: Weight gain impacts pet health

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re like me, you love the look on your pet’s face when you give them a treat. It’s a reward for good behavior or for just being a loving companion. But a few treats here and there can turn into overfeeding, and is just one factor that can lead to...

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
York News-Times

A Paws for Pets -- Small but mighty

A couple weeks back I wrote a story about our castaways that had been dumped in the country. Back then, I wrote about a dog named Ella, who had been pregnant and how we had moved her to a foster home as soon as we realized it. Within a couple...
PETS
The Citizens Voice

Help young pets face unpleasant moments

The first 16 weeks of your puppy’s life, and the first eight weeks of your kitten's life, are the most critical for their social development. Any unpleasant experiences they have in those first weeks of life will be branded on their brains forever unless you take deliberate action to change their emotions toward that disagreeable event.
PETS
MySanAntonio

Therapy pets lend kids a helping paw at University Health's vaccination sites

It's a tale as old as modern medicine: kids hate getting shots. As a result, parents and medical professionals must sweeten the deal for the sake of the health and wellbeing of the youth. Doctors offices will stockpile glittering stickers, parents will make promises of candy or cherished fast food. Now that children ages 5-11 have been approved to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, University Health is taking the "sting out of the shot" with pet therapy at their Wonderland of America's vaccination site.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact leak reveals pet dogs coming in 2.3 update

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed a new pet companion will be coming to the game in the 2.3 update. While Genshin Impact’s 2.3 livestream is just around the corner, that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from revealing content ahead of schedule. While the release of Arataki Itto and Gorou will headline the upcoming patch, footage from Genshin Impact’s 2.3 beta has uncovered the game’s new pet companion.
VIDEO GAMES
thecentraltrend.com

Are toy pets as beneficial as real pets when it comes to mental health?

In stores, such as Hallmark and Walmart, people are able to purchase a Perfect Petzzz Realistic “Breathing” and Sleeping Kitty Pet Set. Younger kids walk by amused at the authentic-looking animal, but is this “toy” really made for children’s entertainment? Or, can toy pets actually impact humans in the same way as real pets? These toy pets have potentially been created to serve our emotional needs just as a real pet would, but without the extraneous work of a live pet. Both, however, are certainly good for the soul.
PETS
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Avoiding Thanksgiving Weight Gain

Thanksgiving is the official start of the holiday party season, and restrictive diets can make this time of the year grueling. But it’s also the time when most of us gain an extra 1-3 pounds that, unfortunately, tend to become permanent baggage. Choose a few of the useful weight control-tips...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Gain Weight#Arl
Imperial Valley Press Online

PAWS AND PAGES: Thanksgiving and pet safety

Thanksgiving is a special holiday that brings together family and close friends, but it also can also be hazardous for our pets. Just like all “people food,” holiday food should be kept away from pets. Pet owners who travel should transport their pets safely with them or find safe accommodations for them at home or through pet boarding facilities. Here are some helpful tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association to keep your pets safe and healthy this Thanksgiving:
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
psychologytoday.com

Why Losing Weight Can Be Bad for Your Health

About 80 percent of people who lose a significant amount of body weight will regain it, sometimes with interest. People tend to gain weight in fat rather than muscle, which makes the pounds harder to lose in the future. Following professional advice and finding ways to take accountability can help...
WEIGHT LOSS
Boston Herald

Older dog’s symptoms can be arthritis

I share an 8-year-old spayed female spaniel mutt dog with my ex-husband. A few months ago, she started shaking some and doing a belly crawl. She was seen by a vet, they found nothing significant, and the dog was sent home with something called Carprofen for a few days. She improved and the meds ran out. The problem started again about a week ago, so I took her in where she was given a tick panel that was negative, but positive for anaplasmosis. Pending a PCR, I was given Carprofen and a week of doxycycline for the dog. The PCR came back negative and again, she seems to be doing much better, but I worry that when the medications run out again that things will be as they were. What do I do now, and would you suggest any other testing? I was told that she is otherwise fine except for being a bit overweight and always being a bit anxious and barking a lot. Are there any other medications that you think she should have?
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Pets
katzenworld.co.uk

Paws for Traffic: Five Ways to Protect Your Pets as Evenings get Darker

This Road Safety Week (15-21 November 2021) a national vet charity is urging pet owners to be aware of the dangers that roads and traffic can pose to our four-legged friends. Here, PDSA Vet Lynne James offers her top tips on how to keep your beloved pets away from dangers on the roads:
PETS
EatThis

Popular Foods Behind Your Winter Weight Gain, Say Dietitians

With temperatures rapidly getting cooler, it's natural to lament the shorter days, the need to bundle up, and the sudden dearth of opportunities for outdoor recreation. However, that's not the only thing you might be worried about as winter creeps closer: for many people, colder weather and less time spent outside make weight gain feel practically inevitable.
DIETS
winonahealth.org

Looking for information and inspiration to improve your health or lose weight?

Help welcome Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Keri Denstad to our nutrition education team!. Keri said she decided to become a dietitian because she is interested in nutrition and how it directly affects health. She said, “The best part of my job is being able to help others improve their health and how they feel.”
DIETS
FIRST For Women

4 Easy Ways to Reduce Thyroid Inflammation, Weight Gain, and More

After the constant stress of med school, I could barely function,” recalls Taz Bhatia, MD, author of Super Woman Rx. As a resident, she worked 30-hour shifts without sleep, all while worrying about her patients, work and paying off debt. By the time she launched her career in emergency medicine, she was facing her own health crisis, suffering from joint pain, insomnia, weight gain and hair falling out in clumps. Despite her medical training, it took her years to figure out that her symptoms were the result of an exhausted thyroid. At the time, the medication her doctor prescribed only made her feel more frazzled and weak, recalls Dr. Taz. “I knew there had to be another way.” And she set out to find it.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy