A Moment of Paws: Weight gain impacts pet health

After the constant stress of med school, I could barely function,” recalls Taz Bhatia, MD, author of Super Woman Rx. As a resident, she worked 30-hour shifts without sleep, all while worrying about her patients, work and paying off debt. By the time she launched her career in emergency medicine, she was facing her own health crisis, suffering from joint pain, insomnia, weight gain and hair falling out in clumps. Despite her medical training, it took her years to figure out that her symptoms were the result of an exhausted thyroid. At the time, the medication her doctor prescribed only made her feel more frazzled and weak, recalls Dr. Taz. “I knew there had to be another way.” And she set out to find it.
