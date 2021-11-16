ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IEA revises up 2022 average oil price assumption to $79.40 a barrel

 7 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday upped its assumption for the 2022 average Brent crude oil price to $79.40 a barrel and $71.50 a barrel this year.

“We publish our price assumptions when we think that this can be useful for the understanding of our forecast,” the IEA said in a statement to Reuters.

“As current prices are getting more elevated, they start to have a significant effect on demand,” it added.

thenewportbuzz.com

Will Falling Oil Prices Bring Relief at the Pump?

After stubbornly staying above $80 a barrel since Labor Day, the price of crude oil tumbled this week into the mid-$70s. Fears of slowing economic activity in the U.S. and Europe due to a resurgence of COVID-19, along with reports that the Biden Administration is calling for a simultaneous release of stockpiled oil by large oil-consuming nations, including the U.S., China, Japan and South Korea, is putting downward pressure on crude prices. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40, down a penny since last week.
9&10 News

U.S. Will Release 50 Million Barrels of Oil to Lower Prices

President Biden has announced that he will release 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve in hopes of stabilizing gas prices. The move was contingent on other nations finalizing their agreements. The U.S. has asked China, India, Japan and South Korea to join in a coordinated...
Reuters

API shows crude, gasoline stocks rise; distillates down -sources

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose last week while distillate inventories fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Crude stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 19. Gasoline inventories rose by about 600,000 barrels and...
MarketWatch

Oil ends with strong gains despite release of strategic reserves

Oil futures ended with strong gains Tuesday, as traders appeared to fade a long-anticipated decision by President Joe Biden to release crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of coordinated U.S.-led effort by energy-consuming countries. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery rose $1.75, or 2.3%, to finish at $78.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher on report OPEC+ could rethink production increases

Oil futures ended higher Monday after a news report said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may not stick to a plan to continue slowly boosting production in a possible response to the Biden administration's efforts to organize a coordinated release of crude from reserves of major oil-consuming nations. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery rose 81 cents, or 1.1%, to close at $76.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Bloomberg reported that OPEC+ members were poised to rethink their timetable for raising output, which has proceeded in monthly increments of 400,000 barrels a day, if there is a release from strategic reserves. Bloomberg also reported that President Joe Biden could announce an SPR release as early as Tuesday.
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower; Lockdowns and Japanese Reserves Weigh

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Monday, continuing the recent selloff as Covid-related lockdowns in Europe and the potential release of supply from Japanese strategic reserves weighed on the market. By 9:05 AM ET (1405 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.8% lower at $75.31 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, IEA says

A rise in global crude oil supply could put the brakes on surging gasoline prices that have hit record levels in parts of the U.S. and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency's latest market report, global oil supplies jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day in October, with the U.S. accounting for half that increase as Gulf of Mexico output recovered from the damage caused by Hurricane Ida in August.
Reuters

Oil price rally set to ease off as supply rebounds, IEA says

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - An oil market rally may ease off as prices that hit a three-year high last month help push up global supply, particularly in the United States, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. “The world oil market remains tight by all measures, but a...
jwnenergy.com

IEA says end of oil price rally in sight as output recovers

The tightness in global oil markets that propelled prices to a seven-year high is starting to ease as production recovers in the U.S. and elsewhere, the International Energy Agency said. Demand growth remains robust, but supply is catching up and changes in oil stockpiles seen in October suggest “the tide...
OilPrice.com

IEA Hikes 2022 Brent Oil Price Outlook To $79

Brent Crude prices are expected to average $79.40 next year, according to the International Energy Agency, which raised its oil price assumptions for 2021 and 2022. This year, Brent Crude prices are set to average $71.50, the IEA’s latest assumptions cited by Reuters show. In a statement to the news...
NBC Philadelphia

IEA Sees a Potential Reprieve for Soaring Oil Prices as U.S. Ramps Up Production

LONDON — The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that soaring oil prices could soon turn lower as the U.S. leads a rebound in global supply. Oil prices have soared above $80 a barrel over the last few weeks, hitting their highest level in seven years, as demand outstripped supply. The momentum behind the price rally has even tempted some forecasters to predict a return to $100-a-barrel oil, although not everyone shares this view.
OilPrice.com

IEA: Global Oil Inventories Rose In October

After hitting a six-year low in September, commercial oil stocks in OECD countries showed a marginal build in October, suggesting that the months of hefty inventory draws globally may be over, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. In its closely watched Oil Market Report for November, the agency...
