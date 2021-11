PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Councilmember Bobby Henon has stepped down from his leadership role on four City Council committees just days after he was convicted in the high profile bribery and corruption trial, along with longtime IBEW Local 98 leader John Dougherty. Henon sent a letter to City Council President Darrell Clarke on Wednesday saying he’s resigning as Chair of the Committee on Public Property and Public Works, Chair of the Committee on Licenses and Inspections, Vice Chair of the Committee on Finance and Vice Chair of the Committee on Public Health and Human Services Henon has not yet resigned from City Council. Henon...

