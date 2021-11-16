How to best keep your pets safe during Thanksgiving
With assurances from top doctors that vaccinated families can safely gather this Thanksgiving, people also need to consider the safety of their pets during this time of year.
With assurances from top doctors that vaccinated families can safely gather this Thanksgiving, people also need to consider the safety of their pets during this time of year.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0