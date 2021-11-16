ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida records 1,000 manatee deaths in 2021

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSmWa_0cy6pZGC00

One thousand manatees have died in Florida waters this year — a heartbreaking number for a state that celebrates the big, slow, beautiful dopes.

  • This is by far the deadliest year for manatees and far more than the previous record: 830 in 2013.

Flashback: After we passed this terrible milestone, we were curious about the first reported death . While ground zero for manatee deaths appears to be the depleted winter feeding grounds in the Indian River Lagoon on the east coast, it turns out the first was right here. And it is pitiful.

  • The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's first report of a dead manatee this year came at 6:30am on January 1 from a woman who lived on a canal just north of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa side.
  • The woman, whom the FWC identified only as Elly, had seen the manatee the night before, as New Years Eve fireworks lit the sky across Tampa Bay.

FWC gave the manatee its first name: MNW21001, female, a few inches over 7 feet long.

  • Elly no longer lives on the canal, but told us that she always felt like it was a grand privilege — an honor — to see manatees in the wild. And she was sad to see a dead one.
  • The photo FWC provided to Axios is shocking.

The next day: A Tampa police officer called FWC to report a dead manatee floating near the Courtney Campbell Causeway boat ramp. But because of the holiday, no one was available.

  • Three days later, a Hillsborough County parks employee reported complaints about a dead manatee.
  • That afternoon, Jan. 5, an FWC employee finally dragged MNW21001 east and secured her in mangroves to decompose.
  • She was not necropsied, so we don’t know how she died. And biologists can only guess as to how she lived — manatees can migrate hundreds of miles.

What we now know: MNW21001 was the first of 1,000 dead manatees this year — national news all year long .

  • And as winter sets in and manatees return to warmer waters, still lacking life-giving seagrass, it could get even worse .

So we asked FWC a dumb question: Is there anything Florida residents can do to help with supplemental feeding?

  • Not, like, throwing store-bought lettuce into the Hillsborough, but ...

What they're saying: Carly Jones from FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute let us know that’s illegal for both individuals and environmental groups.

  • "While this may seem like it would be a great solution, feeding manatees can be considered harassment and is prohibited by state and federal law."

Instead: FWC is working on a list of habitat restoration projects, but heres how you can help:

Bigger still, help improve local water quality by:

  • Cutting out fertilizers and pesticides.
  • Picking up dog poop.
  • Leaving grass clippings and leaves on your lawn.
  • Washing your car on the grass or at the car wash — both ways of preventing contaminated water from flowing directly into waterways.
  • Switching from septic systems to municipal sewer or updating your septic system.
  • Plant a native yard .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Guards tout white supremacy in Florida's prisons

Florida’s prisons are riddled with white supremacist guards who inflict violence on Black inmates, often with impunity, per the Associated Press.Driving the news: Three current and former Florida guards who were Ku Klux Klan members were convicted of planning the murder of a Black former inmate.Yes, but: A Florida prisons spokesperson insisted there was no indication of a wider problem of white supremacists working in the prisons, so the state would not investigate further.But, but, but: AP reporter Jason Dearen then visited the employee parking lot of a north Florida prison and photographed cars and trucks adorned with symbols and...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Center of FL's population shifting southwest

This map shows the population center of Florida shifting to the southwest and bouncing around Bartow, in Polk County, since the 1950 census. It's the average of where the state's residents live, as calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau. Go deeper: See the U.S. population center — decade by decade....
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Celebrate National Hiking Day with the best hikes around Tampa Bay

Wednesday is National Hiking Day! To celebrate, we’ve pulled together a shortlist of hikes to stoke your passion for the outdoors.Florida has thousands of miles of hiking trails, and the weather is finally cool, so use this as a starting point and get out there.EasyWeedon Island Preserve1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. PetersburgOpen daily, Weedon Island offers six trails along aquatic and upland ecosystems, through a 3,190-acre preserve that was occupied for thousands of years by Indigenous people. Free admission, donations accepted.Lettuce Lake Conservation Park6920 East Fletcher Avenue, TampaSpot native plants, wading birds and alligators in the hardwood swamp forest along...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Thousands of kids around Tampa Bay are getting vaxxed

Families across Tampa Bay are finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine for their children.By the numbers: Nearly 45,000 children aged 5 to 11 got their shot last week when smaller doses of Pfizer arrived in Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reports.Reporter Chris O'Donnell talked to a Palm Harbor family excited to get their 9-year-old, Felipe, vaccinated after almost two years of missing parties, playdates and school since he is immunocompromised. "He is terrified of needles, but I can’t remember a day when he hasn’t asked us when the vaccine is coming," Felipe's father, Mark Hobraczk, told the Times.But not all families...
PALM HARBOR, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

What Florida is getting in infrastructure funding

President Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure plan into law yesterday, meaning money for bridges, roads, railways, electric vehicle charging stations, lead pipe replacement, broadband expansion and other new construction is headed to Florida.Why it matters: As the White House points out, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Florida a C grade on its infrastructure report card. America as a whole scored a C-.Florida's allotment over the next five years, per that White House report: 🛣 $13.1 billion for roads and $245 million for bridges.The new construction will focus on climate change mitigation as well as equity and safety for all users, including bicyclists and pedestrians.🚌 $2.6 billion for public transportation.🔋 $198 million to expand the electric vehicle charging network.📶 $100 million for broadband coverage.30% of Floridians will qualify for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit that helps low-income families afford internet access.🔥 $26 million to protect against wildfires.👾 $29 million to protect against cyber attacks.💧 $1.6 billion to improve drinking water infrastructure.✈️ $1.2 billion for airport development.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Scoping out potential options for Michelin Stars in Tampa

The Michelin Guide — known around the world for the rigor of its restaurant inspectors and the prestige of its stars — will begin a Florida edition covering Miami, Orlando and Tampa Bay next year.Florida will be Michelin's fifth U.S. destination after New York, D.C., Chicago and California.🔮 Selene thinks these spots could be worth a look:Rocca in Tampa was awarded the first-ever "10" by Tampa Bay Times restaurant critic Helen Freund.Timpano Hyde Park — completely booked for weekend dinners.Edison Food + Drink LabUleleUrban StillhouseBen is feeling like the stars could align for Bern's, Rooster & The Till and Mise en Place.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Winter, beloved dolphin from "Dolphin Tale," in critical condition

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced late yesterday that Winter the dolphin died after a mysterious illness.Driving the news: The world-famous dolphin — who learned to swim using a prosthetic tail after she was rescued from a tangled crab-trap line — had been ill since last week, and was not responding to treatments.During preparation for a procedure, the CMA Animal Care team observed that Winter’s behavior and vital signs were declining, the aquarium reported. The medical team tried several life-saving efforts, but she died being held by her caregivers.Flashback: The inspiration for the 2011 film "Dolphin Tale" starring Ashley Judd and...
CLEARWATER, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Beloved dolphin Winter is under the weather

Winter is sick.The area's beloved dolphin with a prosthetic tail — made famous by the Pulitzer-nominated St. Petersburg Times story and the 2011 family film Dolphin Tale — is under close watch at Clearwater Marine Aquarium after the Animal Care Team noticed Winter acting strange last week.Tests suggest the dolphin may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection, the aquarium announced Sunday.Why it matters: Winter was found tangled in a crab trap in Mosquito Lagoon in 2005. She lost her tail but learned to use a prosthetic and has inspired visitors from around the world.
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Car Wash#Fish And Wildlife#Pesticides#Manatee Conservation#Fwc#National News
Axios Tampa Bay

DeSantis' 2024 odds improve as Florida turns red

Gov. Ron DeSantis called Florida the "freest state in America" as he tried to stand apart from a handful of potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls making pitches to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas this weekend.Why it matters: DeSantis is using his legislative success in Florida to pick up campaign momentum as the state's COVID numbers improve.Even bookmakers have noticed, with BoyleSports trimming DeSantis' odds of winning the 2024 presidential election to 9/1 from 12/1 on Saturday, per Florida Politics.Alongside hopefuls like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former VP Mike Pence, DeSantis' pitch is the clearest sign...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Florida redistricting: What to do with prisons

Does a prison inmate live in the county where they're serving time, or is home back home?. That's the question Democratic Florida lawmakers are raising on the cusp of drawing new congressional districts. Flashback: For redistricting purposes, the Census Bureau has traditionally counted prisoners as residents of whatever facility they...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Seminole Tribe starts online sports betting

The Seminole Tribe quietly launched online sports betting in Florida this week despite continuing legal challenges to a gambling deal with the state approved in May. The tribe struck marketing agreements late last week with five Florida pari-mutuels: Palm Beach Kennel Club, West Palm Beach; Hialeah Park Casino, Hialeah; Ocala Gainesville Poker and Ocala Breeder's Sales Company, Ocala; Tampa Bay Downs and TGT Poker & Racebook, Tampa.
GAMBLING
Axios Tampa Bay

Another fatal failure in Florida

The Tampa Bay Times just published a horrifying report — an example of yet another person who slipped through the cracks of Florida's metal health system.Driving the news: Reporter Michaela Mulligan tells the story of Julian Carter, an 11-year-old who was Baker Acted 44 times before he died by suicide. Why it matters: Julian's death triggered an investigation by child welfare experts, who found failures by the state Department of Children and Families and its regional contractor, Eckerd Connects Community Alternatives.Yet no one was held responsible, Mulligan writes.What went wrong: Mental health professionals recommended Julian for long-term residential treatment at least 20 times, but he never got it.Julian was treated by six health care systems and with 11 different diagnoses over his last three years. Mulligan writes that doctors prescribed medications that may have counteracted one another.No one assessed his needs or his mother's ability to care for him, despite all his medical interventions, and procedures to ensure coordination of care weren't being followed.Go deeper: This story is worth your time.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Science
Axios Tampa Bay

Murder up, crime down, confusion all around in Florida

Data: Florida Department of Law Enforcement; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios2021 has turned into a pretty deadly year.What's happening: After 2020 saw a historic rise of homicides in the U.S., they have continued to surge nationally and in Tampa Bay.Zoom in: Florida had a 14.7 percent increase in 2020, for a total of 1,285 killings. This was the state's highest spike since 1991, when 1,276 murders were recorded, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The state hasn't released any 2021 stats yet.Polk County had 26 murders in 2020, compared to 10 in 2019 and 15 in 2018.This year the county has already...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
474
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy