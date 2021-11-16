ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screen Time: Anti-hunger leader Loree Jones

By Mike D'Onofrio
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago

Philabundance CEO Loree Jones fights to reduce hunger every day. Jones, who helms one of the largest anti-hunger organizations in the Philadelphia region, took over in the midst of the pandemic last year, during a time of unprecedented need. As part of our regular Screen Time feature, Jones talked...

Slate

The “Screen Time Semantics” Edition

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. On this week’s episode: Zak, Elizabeth, and Greg Lavallee advise a listener whose rambunctious little one is on his third visit to the emergency room. How can our listener teach him that he can get hurt if he keeps up with the daredevil antics? They also debate how to talk to kids about screen time and how to set up healthy boundaries with devices. On Slate Plus, they lament the impending winter clothes chaos.
KIDS
Chronicle

Screen time isn’t the problem

It is safe to say that most college kids have heard the “it’s because you’re always on your phone” answer when describing a problem to a parent, a grandparent, or any member of the 40 and above age group. Forbes declared in an article on social media usage that “members...
INTERNET
Axios

Examining grace ahead of the holidays

As America's political polarization has intensified, it's hit many families hard, particularly when it comes time to share a holiday meal. Kirsten Powers is a USA Today columnist and CNN analyst with a new book out, "Saving Grace," which explores how people can adjust their own behavior and expectations when spending time around those with whom they don't agree.
FESTIVAL
TheConversationCanada

Robots can be companions, caregivers, collaborators — and social influencers

In the mid-1990s, there was research going on at Stanford University that would change the way we think about computers. The Media Equation experiments were simple: participants were asked to interact with a computer that acted socially for a few minutes after which, they were asked to give feedback about the interaction. Participants would provide this feedback either on the same computer (No. 1) they had just been working on or on another computer (No. 2) across the room. The study found that participants responding on computer No. 2 were far more critical of computer No. 1 than those responding...
ENGINEERING
Daily Illini

Screen time strains eye health

The first thing the average student does in the morning is turn off their alarm, and that is only just the beginning of their exposure to screens for the day. From doing work for class on laptops to checking social media on phones to leaving the TV on while making a meal, screens are a prevalent part modern daily life.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Axios

New social media trend: Old-fashioned links

After years of hoarding engagement, new startups — along with some tech giants — are finally making it easier for users to add external links to their profiles and content. Why it matters: Linking out to personal web pages or online storefronts has traditionally been difficult to do on some...
INTERNET
ohsmagnet.com

Scrolling for answers on screen time

Mr. Will Fish, along with most OHS teachers, expected things to be a little different when students came back from distance learning. However, he noticed basic habits had changed; students were spending a lot more time on their phones. On Wednesday, Oct 6. OHS assigned a survey on screen time...
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Thousands of ethnic minority patients who died of Covid 'could have survived' because oxygen meters used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin

Sajid Javid has ordered an urgent review to look at racial bias within medical equipment after a study found oxygen level readers used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin. The Health Secretary, 51, plans to work alongside American counterparts within Joe Biden's administration to deliver new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
The Free Press - TFP

Facebook Employees Pushed Company To Exclude Criticism Of White People, Men From Hate Speech Rules: REPORT

Facebook employees urged executives to exclude criticism directed towards white people and men from the company’s hate speech policies, according to internal documents reported on by The Washington Post. Facebook researchers tried to change the company’s content moderation algorithms that automatically delete hate speech, because they viewed the algorithms as...
INTERNET
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
80M+
Views
