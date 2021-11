BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday joined Baltimore City leaders to celebrate and discuss a $22 million grant for the city’s East-West Corridor Transportation Project. The grant came from the highly-competitive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program. It’s part of a $50 million investment that includes another $18 million from the Maryland Department of Transportation and $10 million from Baltimore City DOT. “There were about $10 billion in requests for $1 billion of funding in this program, so only the most compelling projects were able to make the cut and get funded,” said Buttigieg. “And this...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO