Work continues at the Commercial Avenue site of what will ultimately become a mixed-use building with apartments and office space, including the Anacortes office of Kelli Lang Re/Max Gateway, project owner. Lang bought the property in October 2020 after it sat empty for several years. This site was once the home of Pilgrim Congregational Church, built in 1926 and demolished in 2021. Among many structural issues were those caused by an arson fire. Lang’s permit application details a three-story, 9,468-square-foot building with office space on the first floor and eight apartment units on the top two floors. The project was designed by Carletti Architect of Mount Vernon. Church photo is from demolition project early in 2021.

ANACORTES, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO