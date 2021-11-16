What Florida is getting in infrastructure funding

President Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure plan into law yesterday, meaning money for bridges, roads, railways, electric vehicle charging stations, lead pipe replacement, broadband expansion and other new construction is headed to Florida.

Why it matters : As the White House points out , the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Florida a C grade on its infrastructure report card. America as a whole scored a C- .

Florida's allotment over the next five years , per that White House report :

🛣 $ 13.1 billion for roads and $245 million for bridges.

The new construction will focus on climate change mitigation as well as equity and safety for all users, including bicyclists and pedestrians.

🚌 $2.6 billion for public transportation.

🔋 $198 million to expand the electric vehicle charging network.

📶 $100 million for broadband coverage.

30% of Floridians will qualify for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit that helps low-income families afford internet access.

🔥 $26 million to protect against wildfires.

👾 $29 million to protect against cyber attacks.

💧 $1.6 billion to improve drinking water infrastructure.

✈️ $1.2 billion for airport development.