PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Paper or plastic may not be an option in the city of Pittsburgh soon. A proposal to ban plastic shopping bags in Pittsburgh was introduced Monday. Councilwoman Erika Strassburger wants to regulate the single-use plastic bags you get from grocery stores or takeout food. “This plastic bag ban is really just one step in Pittsburgh’s march to a healthier, more sustainable future,” said Strassburger. She says the legislation would ban retailers from providing single-use plastic bags. Instead, they could offer customers a recycled paper bag for a minimum fee of 15 cents, which they would keep. “To help pay for the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO