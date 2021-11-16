Dog-loving hero Jack Novoselski dies at 76

It's highly likely no one in Tampa Bay loved beagles more than Jack Novoselski.

What's happening : Kristin Hare's latest beautiful obit for the Tampa Bay Times memorializes Novoselsk, a dog-loving hero who died Sept. 28 of the coronavirus. He was 76 and fully vaccinated.

Why he matters : After founding SouthEast Beagle Rescue in Carrollwood 10 years ago, Novoselski saved about 1,600 beagles by working 60- to 100-hour weeks.

Novoselski drove 40,000 miles a year to pick up dogs from kill shelters as far as Alabama and Louisiana in his SUV, "The Beagle Bus," volunteers with the organization told Hare.

He would whisper into the ear of every dog he rescued — no matter how mangy or scared — that everything was going to be okay and no one would hurt them again.

