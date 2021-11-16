ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollwood, FL

Dog-loving hero Jack Novoselski dies at 76

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nqEe_0cy6p1Zz00

It's highly likely no one in Tampa Bay loved beagles more than Jack Novoselski.

What's happening : Kristin Hare's latest beautiful obit for the Tampa Bay Times memorializes Novoselsk, a dog-loving hero who died Sept. 28 of the coronavirus. He was 76 and fully vaccinated.

Why he matters : After founding SouthEast Beagle Rescue in Carrollwood 10 years ago, Novoselski saved about 1,600 beagles by working 60- to 100-hour weeks.

  • Novoselski drove 40,000 miles a year to pick up dogs from kill shelters as far as Alabama and Louisiana in his SUV, "The Beagle Bus," volunteers with the organization told Hare.
  • He would whisper into the ear of every dog he rescued — no matter how mangy or scared — that everything was going to be okay and no one would hurt them again.

Go deeper: Stories of the dogs and people he brought together.

Comments / 0

 

