Here's your first look at the live-action Halo TV series

By Dom Peppiatt
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's taken years, but it's finally here – our first proper look at the Halo TV series has finally arrived, against all odds. During the Xbox 20th anniversary showcase last night, Xbox debuted a very brief look at the show that gives us some insight into what a real-world Master Chief...

