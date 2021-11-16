Here's your first look at the live-action Halo TV series

Microsoft finally revealed their long-in-development live-action Halo TV series. While they didn't actually reveal much, it's something. They also gave the vague release date of 2022, and it will stream on Paramount+. The series, which was first a movie with a rotating list of directors attached, will star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, with Jen Taylor reprising her role as Cortana from the games. In other news, Marvel Studios may just be bringing back Daredevil. A Twitter user spotted a talent grid listing the project as coming from Marvel Studios...and that's about it. No indication if this will be another Disney+ series or a Daredevil movie, or if Charlie Cox will be returning to the role. But if something does get announced (or maybe even leaked), you'll hear about it on IGN. And finally, we've got a little somethin'-somethin' going on with Walmart tomorrow, so stay tuned for that!

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO