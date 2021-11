The Dallas Cowboys remain in the top spot in PFF's 2021 NFL offense rankings despite an ugly no-show against Denver in Week 9. Having started the season No. 1 overall and dropped down only to second after seven weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally slipped away from the very best offenses in the league despite busting their slump this week against the Raiders. While they are still incredibly prolific, they are evidently more fragile than in recent seasons, and Patrick Mahomes is not playing to his usual standard.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO