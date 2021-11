A couple of Disney’s biggest Nazi hunters are coming to Call of Duty Vanguard, according to a data mine of the game’s files that references both character. A data miner has revealed evidence of both Captain America and Indiana Jones coming to the latest Call of Duty Vanguard seemingly in an upcoming event. In addition, a Captain America-related calling card was uncovered in the game’s files for players to show off after unlocking Steve Rogers in the game. In a tweet, the game files are listed with ‘S4’ which can be gathered stands for Sledgehammer with ‘4’ indicating Call of Duty Vanguard as the game is the studio’s 4th Call of Duty game. The ‘AH’ might stand for ‘American Heroes’ which could be an upcoming event coming in the game’s first season kicking off in December. Both heroes are not the only thing coming as an Attack on Titan crossover might be coming to the game as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO