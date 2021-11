Ridley Scott has blamed the commercial failure of The Last Duel on millennials and mobile phones.Speaking to Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, the film director was asked why his most recent movie, which starred Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, grossed just $27m (£20m) on a budget of $100m (£74m).Scott replied: “I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f***ing cell phones. The millennial, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you tell it on the cell phone.”The filmmaker, who has...

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO