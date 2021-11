The Ethereum market rallied quite significantly on Friday, as the $4000 level has offered enough support to turn things back around. This is a good sign, because not only do we have a large, round, psychologically significant figure hanging about this area, but we also have the 50-day EMA. The 50-day EMA is followed closely by traders as well, so it all ties together quite nicely after a decent correction. The crypto markets themselves all look as if they are ready to take off to the upside again, with Ethereum and Bitcoin both leading the way. I do think that eventually Ethereum will go looking towards the $5000 level above, which we fell just short of in the last rally.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO