Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Paco, Bear & Boots

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Paco, Bear and Boots—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up is Paco.

Paco is a friendly boxer mix who does well with other dogs but not so much with cats.

A puppy at heart, he’s got a lot of energy.

He loves treats and to snuggle up with his people.

He’s high energy, so a home without little kids is preferred.

He has a lot of potential if he is socialized well.

If you would like to meet Paco, you can contact the Cherryland Humane Society.

Next we have Bear.

Bear is a loving domestic shorthair.

He is sweet and curious.

He can be a little shy at first but once he gets used to you he has a lot of love to give.

He enjoys cuddling up and being brushed.

Bear can do well with other cats as long as they are more relaxed like him.

If you want a snuggly couch companion you can contact the Cherryland Humane Society.

Lastly we have Boots.

Boots is a domestic longhair.

She is also a shy guy but she’s shown to be smart and brave.

She’s getting more outgoing and braver every day.

She is playful and curious.

She gets along fairly well with other cats, especially when it comes to playing.

If you have room for this lovely cat, you can contact One Love Animal Rescue.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!