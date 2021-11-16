Should bosses be banned from contacting employees outside of work? Portugal thinks so

Your workday ends, you close your computer and you finally head downstairs to hang out with your kids and cook some dinner, except… *DING* You check your phone. Another email from the boss with the subject line “One More Thing.” You turn around and go back into the work cave, postponing that quality time with the kids — and frankly much-needed break from the 9-5+ grind — just a little bit longer.
LISBON, Portugal: The Portuguese parliament has passed a law making it illegal for employers to contact employees after work hours. The law was passed in response to a rise in home working during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is aimed at promoting a healthier work-life balance. In legislation approved on Friday,...
MINNESOTA, USA — One of the positive things to come out of the pandemic has been more talk about work-life balance. The country of Portugal has really taken that concept to heart, putting new laws in place to make sure that balance is honored. The Portuguese parliament passed these new...
Ever had a persistent boss who won't stop messaging you once you've left work or logged off? In Portugal, that behavior is now illegal. The country recently introduced a law that bans employers from contacting workers outside of their regular hours by phone, message or email. "The employer must respect...
The Portuguese parliament has passed new labour laws to give workers a healthier work-life balance and to attract “digital nomads” to the country. Employers could face penalties for contacting employees outside work hours, according to the new laws. The legislation, approved on Friday, comes following the expansion of home working...
BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
It’s hard to know what’s real and what’s fake on the internet these days. So when I stumbled on a Twitter post that claimed automobile drivers in Slovenia were forbidden from pumping gas without a COVID certificate, I was skeptical. All the tweets I found were screenshots of a single...
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly...
The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
The State Department urged Americans Monday not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to surging Covid-19 cases in Europe. The department issued Level 4 travel advisories -- the highest level -- for both countries, "indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country."
Chancellor Angela Merkel's husband on Tuesday accused unvaccinated Germans of "laziness", as calls grew louder for the country to consider mandatory coronavirus jabs to combat a dramatic rise in infections.
Germany's Covid-19 resurgence has in part been blamed on its relatively low vaccination rate compared with Western European nations like France, Italy or Spain, with just 68 percent of the population fully jabbed.
"It is astonishing that a third of the population does not follow scientific findings," Merkel's husband, Joachim Sauer, said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica and picked up by German daily Die Welt.
"In part, this is due to a certain laziness and complacency of Germans," said Sauer, who seldom speaks in public.
As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
Comments / 0