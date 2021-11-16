ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should bosses be banned from contacting employees outside of work? Portugal thinks so

By Nexstar Media Wire
cbs17
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Workers in Portugal will soon have more free time after the country passed new labor laws this month to keep bosses from contacting them outside of work...

www.cbs17.com

utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
