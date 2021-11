The S&P 500 went back and forth on Friday, essentially going nowhere. This suggests that perhaps we are going to continue to take a little bit of a breather at the moment, but that is not necessarily a bad thing considering just how strong this move to the upside had been. With that in mind, I think we are looking at a scenario in which any dip will probably be bought into in order to find value. The very bottom of the market is probably closer to the 4250 handle, and at this point we are nowhere near it. Because of this, I think any dip between now and the end of the year is going to end up being thought of as a buying opportunity, as it has been for much of the last 13 years.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO