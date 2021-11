Mr. Blass is a nice guy, but he’s got it all wrong!. I was incredibly disappointed to read Greg Blass’s opinion piece Sunday which painted Riverhead in a negative way that I would have never expected from him. What I would really call it is “fake news” if I didn’t hate the term so much. Specifically, in his article, Mr. Blass, a lifelong politician himself, attempts to drag Riverhead into the fray of our nation’s divisive political scene. It’s just not accurate, nor is it fair and we can not afford to go there. Riverhead is much better than the schizophrenic picture that Mr. Blass paints just two days before our upcoming elections. It’s shameful.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO