Glastonbury PD searching for suspects attempting car theft in town

By Nadine Bourne
 7 days ago

Glastonbury, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury Police are investigating several reports of multiple suspects attempting to steal cars and/or illegally enter vehicles on Monday.

Police say reports came from Country Lane, Manchester Road., Kinne Road., Kreiger Lane, Nutmeg Lane, House Street, and Glastonbury Boulevard, between 3-9 a.m.

GPD says the suspects were using a stolen gray Infiniti, with a CT license, AJ27591.

Police believe the suspects may have stolen a license plate off of a similar vehicle on Glastonbury Blvd.

GPD says to contact the police department immediately if you spot this vehicle or other suspicious activity. Glastonbury patrol officers and Auto Theft Team are searching for the suspects.

Remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your belongings.

