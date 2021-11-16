ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 10:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 01:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Whatcom .Steady rain...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:41:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Snow is coming to an end around the Bonners Ferry area with little to no accumulations expected for the remainder of today. From Sandpoint southward snow will taper off by early afternoon with additional accumulations less than one inch.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jones; Lyman RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR JONES AND LYMAN COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Jones and Lyman. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures could contribute to critical fire weather conditions.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clay, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 13:26:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clay; Hamilton; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 019, 041, 048, 063, 076 AND 086 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay and Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Through 6 PM. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Currituck, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clinch, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Clinch; Echols FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Echols and Clinch Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CLINCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Return of Snow Early Tuesday to the Bighorns This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Moderate snow at times with accumulations of 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts along the northern end as well as the southern end of the range. * WHERE...The Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 12 AM Wednesday to 12 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel over Powder River Pass could be hazardous Tuesday morning with the snow and gusty northwest wind.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 12:25:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Delta LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A prolonged period of strong southerly winds, and waves building to as high as 7 feet on the Bay of Green Bay and 11 feet on Lake Michigan could lead to minor lakeshore flooding and beach erosion. * WHERE...Delta County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The shorelines of Big and Little Bay de Noc, and the Garden Peninsula are the most likely areas to be impacted.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Mountains, Los Padres National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event will impact much of the warning area starting late Wednesday morning and continuing through much of the day on Friday. Northeast winds will increase starting just after sunrise on Wednesday then peak late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Winds will gradually weaken through Saturday but will remain gusty at times. Peak wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph are expected, with isolated gusts to around 60 mph. Humidities will begin to lower to critical levels on Wednesday afternoon then continue to drop to as low as 2 to 8 percent by Thursday and Friday along with very poor overnight recoveries, especially in mountain areas. The combination very gusty winds and very low relative humidity over a sufficient period of time will create red flag conditions for most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, primarily Wednesday through Thanksgiving. Although winds will be weaker on Friday, the very low humidities combined with occasionally gusty northeast winds will continue these critical conditions through Friday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 10 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Winds...Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * Relative Humidity...lowering to between 10 and 15 percent on Wednesday then to as low as 2 to 8 percent on Thursday and Friday. Very poor overnight recoveries. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with higher amounts in the mountains. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 09:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 11:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY OVER THE FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE, HIGH MOUNTAIN VALLEYS, AND PORTIONS OF THE URBAN CORRIDOR...FIRE ZONES 211, 213, 214, 215, 216, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 246, AND 247 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH AND MIDDLE PARK The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 211 and 213. * Timing...9 AM to 5 PM MST today. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be conducive to the rapid spread of new fires. Probability of ignition will increase. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks, and abide by established fire restrictions.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Norfolk, Portsmouth; Virginia Beach FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Patchy freezing rain possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 13:09:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315 AND 317 IN NORTHEAST WY AND FIRE WEATHER ZONES 320, 321, 322, 325, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 IN WESTERN SD .Red Flag conditions are underway in the warned area with RH`s down in the single digits in some areas and winds gusting as high as 50 mph in southern portions of northeast WY, and 25 to 35 mph for the central/southern Black Hills and southern SD generally south of I-90. Conditions will slowly improve this evening as RH`s rise and winds decrease, before a cold front moves through late tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, 320, 321, 322, 325, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 315 Southern Campbell, 317 Weston County Plains, 320 Central Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 25 to around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Around 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity are producing critical fire weather conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 13:22:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth and Rice Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches at West Glacier to about 6 to 8 inches at Marias Pass, with greater amounts in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

