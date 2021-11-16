Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Mountains, Los Padres National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event will impact much of the warning area starting late Wednesday morning and continuing through much of the day on Friday. Northeast winds will increase starting just after sunrise on Wednesday then peak late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Winds will gradually weaken through Saturday but will remain gusty at times. Peak wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph are expected, with isolated gusts to around 60 mph. Humidities will begin to lower to critical levels on Wednesday afternoon then continue to drop to as low as 2 to 8 percent by Thursday and Friday along with very poor overnight recoveries, especially in mountain areas. The combination very gusty winds and very low relative humidity over a sufficient period of time will create red flag conditions for most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, primarily Wednesday through Thanksgiving. Although winds will be weaker on Friday, the very low humidities combined with occasionally gusty northeast winds will continue these critical conditions through Friday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 10 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Winds...Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * Relative Humidity...lowering to between 10 and 15 percent on Wednesday then to as low as 2 to 8 percent on Thursday and Friday. Very poor overnight recoveries. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO