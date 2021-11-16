ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers develop late

By Anthony Domol
 7 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Clouds are on the increase tonight, as a system gradually builds into West Michigan overnight. On-and-off light rain showers, along with strong winds, are anticipated all day on Wednesday. Temperatures will be sharply warmer in the high 50s. Colder air sweeps in on the back end of Wednesday's system, shaping West Michigan up for lake effect snow showers on Thursday. The pattern stays chilly into this coming weekend, but there are no big systems in sight except for rain and snow chances Sunday into Monday. The overall quiet, but cool weather looks to carry into Thanksgiving week as well. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the mid/upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle after 3 A.M.. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Temps rise overnight. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

TOMORROW/WEDNESDAY : Cloudy, breezy, and mild with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15. Wind gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a light, spotty rain or snow shower. A coating of snow is possible during the evening. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Winds west at 15 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph.

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

