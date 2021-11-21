ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance In Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Crash In Montgomery County

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuK3r_0cy6kYzA00
.

Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance as it continues to investigate a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Montgomery County.

Shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 31, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the area of I-495 and U.S. 29 for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road. According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian, a 26-year-old man, was in the process of changing the driver’s side front tire of his vehicle in the shoulder of the road when an unknown silver vehicle crossed the white edge line, struck him and left the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries. Investigators recovered a silver bumper cover, but it included no identifiable marks.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 310-424-2101.

Comments / 1

Related
Report Annapolis

State Police Investigate Early Morning Hit And Run Fatal Crash Near College Park

Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning hit and run fatal crash that claimed the life of a 26-year-old Prince George’s County man. The deceased is identified as John Alieu Ted Fofana, 26, of Landover Hills, Maryland. Fofana was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police believe Fofana was the sole occupant and operator of a silver Infinity passenger vehicle involved in the crash.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigate Armed Robbery And Assault In Calvert County

Maryland State Police are on the lookout for two masked men who committed an armed robbery and assault in Owings. The armed robbery took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. at a convenience store/gas station in the 100 block of Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings, Maryland. Two masked men walked into the store and placed items on the counter for purchase including chewing gum and material to fix a flat tire.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Prince George’s County Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision in Camp Springs

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a double fatal collision that occurred in Camp Springs. The drivers of the two involved cars were killed. The first deceased driver has been identified as 52-year-old Leona Flint of District Heights. The name of the second driver will be released once his identity is confirmed and his family has been notified.
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
Report Annapolis

Shots Fired in Annapolis...Again. Stray Bullet Hits Eastport Home in Eighth Recent Shooting

An Eastport home was struck by a stray bullet in the eighth consecutive shooting incident that has occured in Annapolis this month. On November 21, 2021 at approximately 3:35am, Annapolis Police Department communications began receiving calls in reference to shots being fired in the Harbour House neighborhood. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate a crime scene, victims or a suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maryland State Police
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Police: DETECTIVES CHARGE TWO PEOPLE IN DOUBLE MURDER ON PLAINVIEW ROAD

Baltimore County police have arrested two men in connection to a double homicide that occurred on October 11, in the 7400 block of Plainview Rd., 21237. 24-year-old Ameer D. Gittens of the 5600 block of Whitby Rd., 21206 and 25-year-old Derrick T. Jamison of the 400 block of Chartley Park Rd, 21136 face charges of first degree murder and remain held without bond.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Police: NON-FATAL SHOOTING IN OWINGS MILLS SENDS ONE MAN TO THE HOSPITAL

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit continue to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, November 12, at 9:33 p.m. When officers arrived in the 9300 block of Vanguard Ct., they located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics transported the individual to a nearby hospital where he received medical attention for his injuries.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Report Annapolis

Door to Apartment Building on Madison Street Struck by Gunfire During Sixth Recent Shooting in Annapolis

The door to an apartment building on Madison Street was reportedly struck by gunfire during the sixth shooting incident that occured in Annapolis this month. On November 18, 2021, at approximately 11:21pm, units responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for the report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered the entry door to the 1110 building had been shot out. Officers canvassed the area and located shell casings in the roadway of Madison Street.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Brooklyn Park Man, 23, Gets Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Connection with Pasadena Road Rage Incident

A 23 year old man from Brooklyn Park has been sentenced after pleading guilty to pointing a gun at someone while riding in Pasadena. On November 19, 2021, Keyon Lamont Thomas entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Thomas was subsequently sentenced to 15 years with all but 7 years suspended.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy