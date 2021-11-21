Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance In Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Crash In Montgomery County

.

Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance as it continues to investigate a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Montgomery County.

Shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 31, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the area of I-495 and U.S. 29 for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road. According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian, a 26-year-old man, was in the process of changing the driver’s side front tire of his vehicle in the shoulder of the road when an unknown silver vehicle crossed the white edge line, struck him and left the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries. Investigators recovered a silver bumper cover, but it included no identifiable marks.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 310-424-2101.