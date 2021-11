Xiaomi isn’t exactly known for its software support even when it comes to flagship phones but the company’s latest blunder takes stuff to new heights. The Redmi Note 8 first got a taste of Android 11 back in early 2021 when it rolled out in China. However, it’s been around 9 months since then and it’s only now that the Redmi Note 8 is finally set to get Android 11 in India.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO