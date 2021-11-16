The crying 11-year-old girl who ran onto the pitch to hug Cristiano Ronaldo was initially given a $3,400 fine

Addison Whelan, 11, says she was initially fined for running on the pitch to greet Ronaldo. Getty/Tim Clayton

11-year-old Addison Whelan made headlines for running onto the pitch to hug Cristiano Ronaldo.

Whelan told Irish media that she was facing a $3,400 fine, but the Irish FA later revoked it.

She said that Ronaldo asked her if she was ok before giving her a hug and his match shirt.

A young girl who ran onto the pitch to hug Cristiano Ronaldo revealed she was issued with a fine of 3000 euros ($3,400) fine for doing so.

Addison Whelan, 11, found her way on to the pitch and sprinted over to Ronaldo after Portugal's goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland in World Cup Qualifying on Thursday night.

Security was about to usher her away, but Ronaldo intervened, hugging her before handing over his shirt, prompting rapturous applause from the stands, and hysterical tears from Whelan.

Speaking to radio station, FM104, per The Irish Mirror, the daring youngster revealed that she was given a fine for her efforts, which her father was going to pay.

"I was fined for running onto the pitch," she said. "My dad's going to pay it."

On Saturday, however, the Football Association of Ireland released a statement saying it was to waive Whelan's fine.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that young fan Addison Whelan will not face any fine for approaching Cristiano Ronaldo," the statement said, per ESPN.

FAI spokesperson Cathal Dervan added: "We want to reassure Addison that of course she will not face any fine for running onto the pitch and asking for Ronaldo's jersey."

Describing the incident, Whelan said being given Ronaldo's shirt was a dream come true.

"I was just screaming Ronaldo's name. He turned around and he saw me and he was telling [a security guard] to leave me," she said.

"So then I was calling him over. He came over to me. I was just in shock and crying and I was like, 'Can I have your jersey? Please, please. I'm a big, huge fan.'

"He was saying, 'Are you okay?' When my dad seen him taking off the shirt, my dad's face was just in shock. I was like, 'Oh my God, this is it, this is my dream, it's finally coming true.'

"That was probably his last time playing in Ireland."