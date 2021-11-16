ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC wipes off Nov gains in just 12h.

By Aamir Sheikh
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC is looking for support above the psychological mark of $60,000. Bitcoin loses 16 days gains in just 12 hours. The Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the coin continues to fall like a rock in a landslide. Although the coin was on the decline from...

