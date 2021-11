It’s almost here after a very long wait and delay, the much anticipated launch of Halo Infinite, the latest in the classic shooter series. The game has come quite a long way from its original showing, and will look to do a lot of new things with the franchise both in single player and multiplayer. Today we get a look at something new that Master Chief will have to deal with in the campaign, specifically a new foe who looks to be one of his fiercest yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO