ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK watchdog gives green light to use of 'synthetic' Libor rate

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jlsN_0cy6fI0900

LONDON (Reuters) -Banks and companies can use a “synthetic” version of the tarnished Libor interest rate benchmark for pricing existing sterling and yen denominated contracts that have not moved to an alternative rate by the end of December, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

The London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, once dubbed the world’s most important number, has been used for decades to price trillions of dollars in loans, mortgages and derivatives, but is being largely scrapped on Dec. 31 after banks were fined in 2012 for trying to rig the multi-currency benchmark.

In one of the biggest market changes in decades, it is being replaced by rates compiled by central banks - but not all outstanding contracts can be shifted to these alternatives in time.

The FCA set out on Tuesday what it called some of the “final building blocks” to ending Libor, warning it would not allow the use of a synthetic versions indefinitely.

“These synthetic rates will not be available for use in any new contracts,” the FCA said in a statement that finalised proposals put out to public consultation in September.

Synthetic rates, typically an adjusted form of the Libor rate compiled from estimates submitted by banks, could not be used in cleared derivatives, the FCA said.

Synthetic rates give market participants more time to shift to alternative rates such as the BoE’s SONIA (Sterling Overnight Index Average).

The Association of Corporate Treasurers said financial markets would be more fragmented once Libor was scrapped with “consequential effects” on pricing or market liquidity.

Five dollar Libor settings would continue to be compiled in the usual way until the end of June 2023 for pricing outstanding contracts, but their use would not be allowed in most new contracts written after December, the FCA said.

“The move to end the use of U.S. dollar Libor in new contracts is supported by regulators in the U.S. and around the world. The FCA has provided clarification to help firms implement this restriction,” the watchdog said.

Allowing a broad use of synthetic Libor would be a welcome relief to the financial sector, said Robin Penfold, a partner at law firm TLT.

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

UK PMI composite ticked down to 57.7, giving green light for BoE rate hike

UK PMI Manufacturing rose to 58.2 in November, up from 57.8, above expectation of 56.7. PMI Services dropped to 58.6, down from 59.1, below expectation of 58.5. PMI Composite ticked down to 57.7, down from 57.8. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said: “A combination of sustained buoyant...
BUSINESS
Metro International

European Parliament gives green light to huge farm subsidies deal

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) – The European Parliament approved the biggest reform of farm subsidies in decades on Tuesday, in a vote that switches cash to smaller farms and rewards sustainable farming methods. The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) has long been criticised for handing the bulk of the subsidies to big...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libor#Overnight Rate#Mortgage#Green Light#Uk#Fca#Boe
Reuters

Dechert commercial litigation partner joins UK disputes boutique

(Reuters) - A Dechert litigation partner has left the firm’s London office to join a disputes boutique in the UK capital. Simon Fawell starts work at Signature Litigation on Nov. 29 as a structured finance and financial services disputes partner, his new firm said Tuesday. Fawell spent two years as...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

UK ministers were unprepared for impact of Covid, says watchdog

Ministers were not “fully prepared” for the “wide-ranging impacts” that Covid-19 had on society, the economy and essential public services in the UK, and lacked detailed plans on shielding, job support schemes and school disruption, a report has found. Some lessons from “previous simulation exercises” that would have helped with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gamesindustry.biz

UK competition watchdog starts in-depth investigation of Nvidia's Arm acquisition

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has officially launched a six-month investigation into Nvidia's acquisition of Arm. The country's competition regulator had announced its intention to investigate the takeover back in January, and has now entered "phase two" of the inquiry as of yesterday. The in-depth investigation is launched "on...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
spglobal.com

Listen: Take Notes- Possible LIBOR Replacement Scenarios And Their Effect On U.K. RMBS Ratings

Credit analyst Irina Penkina joins us to discuss the possible impact LIBOR replacement could have on our U.K. RMBS ratings. We deep dive into different types of scenario analysis we developed to look at the patterns in the upcoming LIBOR transition and the resulting amended terms that could trigger a negative rating action on U.K. RMBS transactions, and more.
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK watchdog rams home good audit practice after company collapses

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog published on Tuesday what it believes to be the world’s first regulatory guide to what makes a good audit, to help stem company collapses and continued compliance failings. It is part of a broad effort to improve auditing standards, with Britain due to set...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mutual insurer LV= urges members to vote for Bain takeover

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - (This November 22 story corrected 3rd paragraph to say Liverpool Victoria, not London Victoria) The board of British mutual life insurer LV= on Monday said it "urged" all its members to vote in favour of a proposed 530 million pound ($712.37 million) takeover by private equity giant Bain Capital.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar steady, euro recovers on better than expected data

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The dollar index held near 16-month highs on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was picked for a second term, reinforcing market expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise in 2022. The euro bounced off 16-month lows, meanwhile, helped by better-than-expected business growth...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Floki Inu Ads on London Underground Under Investigation by UK Advertising Watchdog

Elon Musk's new pet pooch is a Shiba Inu named Floki. Image: Twitter. The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is investigating Floki Inu cryptocurrency ads which have appeared on the London Underground in recent weeks, according to The Guardian. “While I can’t go into specifics at this time, I can...
PETS
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy