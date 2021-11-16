Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The chill is here today but will lift on Wednesday. I am going to quickly talk about what to expect both today, Wednesday and Thanksgiving day so I can get to the back end of the weekend. I have a feeling internet guy may be jumping on the potential for some decent snow totals on Sunday into Monday so I will talk about that in a bit. Let’s start with the chill that is in place right now. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Winds will be steady, out of the west northwest...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO