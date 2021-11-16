ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yourcentralvalley.com

Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Dense fog will be an issue again tonight, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until noon tomorrow. Temperatures will be chilly tonight, then milder tomorrow afternoon.
fox5atlanta.com

Tuesday morning weather forecast

It's going to be a cold but beautiful day so be sure to bundle up. Thanksgiving is looking to be a pretty great day when it comes to weather as well.
KSDK

5 On Your Side weather forecast

A cold start to the day but it'll be a bright afternoon. Meteorologist Anthony Slaughter has the latest St. Louis area forecast and our next chance for rain.
newsnet5

FORECAST: Dry weather for Wednesday travel

CLEVELAND — Making travel plans this week? Mother Nature will provide a few kinks but you should be fine if you do a little planning. Skies will be mostly clear overnight. This will allow temperatures to fall back into the middle and upper 20s by sunrise. We warm it up...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Another Cold Morning, Milder Day Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Off to a cold start with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s. Sunny skies and not as cold by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PngjG8XhyT — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 23, 2021 Sunshine dominates Tuesday with a few passing clouds. High temperatures reach the lower 40s. A milder day is ahead Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s. Showers are then possible overnight into Thanksgiving Day.
koxe.com

Thanksgiving Weather Forecast for KOXE Country

A cold front will arrive early on Thanksgiving Day bringing strong and gusty north wind to Brown County and Central Texas. “Winds may gust up to 30 mph throughout the day,” said KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner. “The front should get here by around sunrise. There will be a brief opportunity for a few showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning but amounts will be light. High temperatures are expected to be around 55 on Thursday afternoon.” Thursday night into Friday morning, look for a freeze as temperatures will drop to around 30.
weareiowa.com

WEATHER LAB | The challenges of long-range weather forecasting

DES MOINES, Iowa — As winter approaches, it's important to exercise caution when accessing weather forecast information on social media, blogs, or via other online media. In fact, it's best to only look at forecast information from a reliable source of weather, like Local 5's team of meteorologists, for instance.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm-Up Ahead Of Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The chill is here today but will lift on Wednesday. I am going to quickly talk about what to expect both today, Wednesday and Thanksgiving day so I can get to the back end of the weekend. I have a feeling internet guy may be jumping on the potential for some decent snow totals on Sunday into Monday so I will talk about that in a bit. Let’s start with the chill that is in place right now. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Winds will be steady, out of the west northwest...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The low for Tuesday night is 35 with fair skies. Southwest winds Wednesday will be strongest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with gusts to 40 mph at that time. This could create issues with high profile vehicles and possibly cause airport runway adjustments. The southwest flow will carry temperatures into the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) A cold front will bring rain with it Wednesday night. The best time frame for rain would be midnight to daybreak Thanksgiving morning, and the best area to receive rain would be along I-55 and places south. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) We begin the holiday with 40 degrees. Then as the front passes, chilly northwest winds take over and temperatures fall through the 30s for the rest of the day. Northwest winds may gust to 25 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2)
