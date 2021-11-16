Opinion: What I learned from LaVell Edwards

“Much of the social history of the Western world, over the past three decades, has been a history of replacing what worked with what sounded good.” – Thomas Sowell. With the election on November 2, the progressive socialists in the Democrat party took a heavy loss in Virginia. They just narrowly won in New Jersey. The wokesters got put to sleep in Minnesota, Seattle and most other jurisdictions that held these off year elections . At such stunning defeats all over the country, the prudent Democrats would figure it was time for some introspection. One would think that the Democrats would be asking themselves what they have done wrong. How have they lost percentages of black and Hispanic voters? Why didn’t suburban women vote with them on these off year elections?

REPUBLICAN PARTY ・ 9 DAYS AGO