For years, companies have been trying to make surround sound music popular with the public. The emergence of Quadrophonic albums in the 1970s was the first big push, followed by DVD-Audio and SACDs in the late 1990s. These formats offered listeners a more immersive experience than mono or stereo recordings, especially for atmospheric albums like Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon. The problem is that all of these music formats required specialized equipment — multiple speakers, compatible receivers, and players, plus specific (and often more expensive) versions of the albums that you may have already owned. To many, the work was worth...

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO